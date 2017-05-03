People Moves: New CEO at True Drinks; Gerry David Post-Celsius

Former Sbarro CEO Takes Helm at True Drinks

After joining Aquaball-maker True Drinks as director in February, former Sbarro CEO James J. Greco took over the chief executive role from Kevin Sherman last month. Sherman, who had recruited Greco, will remain with True Drinks as president.

“As I mentioned in my March 31 letter to shareholders, the biggest challenge facing us was the ability to engage the countless opportunities before us,” Sherman said in a statement. “Having an accomplished and seasoned CEO with a significant track record of adding shareholder value on our team will provide me with the time to pursue these opportunities fully. My singular focus has always been attracting top talent in reaching our destination. Jim’s appointment as CEO will greatly help our efforts in expediting strategic partnerships that will enhance shareholder confidence and value.”

Greco is currently the president and CEO of Pilgrim Holdings, LLC, a consulting and investment firm to the restaurant and food manufacturing industries In addition to his tenure at Sbarro from January, 2012 to October, 2013, he has previously served as COO of Newk’s Franchise Company and as CEO of Bruegger’s Enterprises.

Gerry David Joins Rocky Mountain High Brands Board of Directors

Gerry David, former president and CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc., has joined the board of directors for hemp-infused food and beverage company Rocky Mountain High Brands. David will also serve as a special consultant to the company chairman. Davis stepped down from Celsius in February.

The Rocky Mountain High portfolio includes hemp-infused, THC-free energy drinks, teas and lemonades. The company also markets Eagle Spirit Spring Water, a majority Native-American-owned alkaline water brand.

“When I was first introduced to Rocky Mountain High Brands almost a year ago, I instantly recognized the same amazing potential that I saw in Celsius,” David said in a statement. “I am eager to share my experience, connections and guidance to help accelerate growth at Rocky Mountain High Brands and place the Company in the international spotlight.”

A Snapple Reunion at Treo

Former Snapple division manager Art Carey had something of a homecoming after joining Treo Brands as director of direct store distribution earlier this year. Industry newsletter Beverage Business Insights first reported last month. Treo, which makes an organic birch water, was founded by Bobby Golden, son of Snapple co-founder Hymie Golden and features a number of other Snapple veterans on the team including Brian O’Byrne, Rich Libonate, and Mike Weinstein.

Carey has served as director of sales east for Nth Degree Innovations since 2013, and previously worked at Hydrive Energy and AriZona.

Karen Wiernik Named Senior Vice President of Marketing at CytoSport

Hormel Foods senior marketing manager Karen Wiernik has been named the senior vice president of marketing at Muscle Milk maker CytoSport, according to her LinkedIn profile. Wiernik has served as senior director of innovation and business development at CytoSport, which is owned by Hormel Foods, since September 2015.

Wiernik joined Hormel Foods in 2004 and in 2013 was made senior marketing manager for specialty foods, but was reassigned after the company acquired CytoSport in 2014.