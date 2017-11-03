Premium Waters Releases Caffeinated Bottled Water

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota-based Premium Waters, purveyors of multiple bottled water brands, is rolling out distribution of a 700 mL package size of Water Joe, a caffeinated bottled water. Water Joe is the first water of its kind in the $13 billion U.S. bottled water market. The product is premium purified water infused with caffeine and has no artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, sugar, sodium or calories. Water Joe is also tasteless, vegan, carb- and gluten-free.

Consumers are seeking out more health-conscious bottled beverage options without artificial ingredients, sweeteners or sugars. In March of 2017 bottled water officially became the most popular beverage in the U.S., replacing carbonated soft drinks. Water Joe’s formulation of only water plus caffeine is the perfect pick-me-up for athletes, students, people on the go and health-conscious consumers. The 700 mL bottle of Water Joe has 85 mg of caffeine, the equivalent of a small cup of coffee or a 20 oz. soft drink. The product also comes in a 20 oz. size with 70 mg of caffeine or a one liter option with 120 mg of caffeine per bottle.

“Water Joe is a great alternative for anyone looking to replace expensive energy drinks, cut down their sugar intake in beverages or live a healthier lifestyle. It’s just water—with a kick,” says JD Seger, brand manager of Water Joe.

Water Joe is available at grocery and convenience stores nationwide with more locations being added each week. Consumers can also check if their local store carries Water Joe by visiting waterjoe.com/get-joe and typing in their ZIP code.

About Premium Waters, Inc.

Premium Waters, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota and manufactures branded and private label bottled water products. The company is a member of the International Bottled Water Association and is certified by Eurofins and the Global Food Safety Initiative. Premium Waters was the first large U.S. bottled water company to achieve SQF 2000 Level 3 certification. Today, all eight of their plants continue to hold this quality certification.