Red Bull Launches Limited Summer Edition Grapefruit Twist Flavor

SANTA MONICA, CA (May 8, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Summer arrives early as Red Bull® Summer Edition Grapefruit Twist launches nationally, available through Labor Day. The Red Bull Summer Edition offers the Wings of Red Bull with the taste of grapefruit. The light, summery taste profile will help consumers make the most of their summer.

Winning over new and existing consumers since 2013, the Red Bull Editions stand for taste and choice. The line offers a delicious taste option for every palate whether new to the energy drink category, or currently enjoying Red Bull while working, studying, traveling, exercising, hanging out with friends or juggling the daily demands of life.

Last year’s Red Bull Summer Edition Kiwi Twist was the top selling new beverage item launched in 2016* and returned earlier this year as a permanent offering, the Red Bull Green Edition.

The Red Bull Editions line of Red Bull Red Edition (Cranberry), Blue Edition (Blueberry), Yellow Edition (Tropical Fruits), Orange Edition (Tangerine) and Green Edition (Kiwi Apple) are sold in single serve 12 fl. oz. (355 mL) cans, line priced with Red Bull Energy Drink, Red Bull Sugarfree and Red Bull Total Zero. Red Bull Red Edition, Blue Edition Yellow Edition and Orange Edition 8.4 fl. oz. (250 mL) 4-Packs are also available in stores nationally. Additionally, earlier this year, Red Bull introduced the Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree and Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree for consumers seeking variety and sugar-free offerings.

The caffeine concentration is consistent across the entire portfolio of Red Bull Energy Drink products: 80 mg of caffeine in an 8.4 fl. oz. (250 mL) can and 114 mg in a 12 fl. oz. (355 mL) can – about the same as a similarly sized cup of home-brewed coffee.

Red Bull is available in more than 165 countries around the world. Last year 6 billion cans were consumed across the globe, with 2 billion of those consumed in the U.S. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

*IRi Total US MULO+C $ Sales, data ending 4/16/17