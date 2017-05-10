RETHINK Launches Flavored Box Water for Kids

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (May 8, 2017) – RETHINK Brands announces the launch of RETHINK Kids Water, the first boxed water line for kids to be sold at grocers nationwide. With zero sugar, zero sodium and zero calories -available in Purified Water, Organic Apple Water and Organic Berry Water – RETHINK Kids Water is the perfect alternative to juice. The line will be available mid-May exclusively at select Target and CVS drug stores nationwide.

While packaged in a traditional juice box with a straw, the RETHINK Kids Water Collection is anything but the usual drink option for kids. Focused on eliminating unnecessary waste both inside and outside the box, RETHINK Kids Water is a tasty alternative to bottled water or sugary juice that parents can trust, pack for lunches, give for after-school snacks and bring for fun day trips.

RETHINK Brands first focused on disrupting the bottled water category with its 2016 introduction of RETHINK Water, whose entry into the market, and in grocery stores including Wegman’s, Safeway and Target, focused on eliminating the 40 billion plastic bottles that end up in landfills and oceans each year.

“As we’ve launched RETHINK around the country and talked to our customers, we found a real void in the beverage industry that we’re able to address,” said Matt Swanson, co-founder and CEO of RETHINK Brands. “RETHINK Kids Water finally provides a sugar-free alternative to juice for kids that not only tastes great, but also addresses a key environmental challenge in the home–eliminating BPAs–through our container, while cutting down on pollution and waste. I mean, whoever said that a juice box has to hold juice?”

RETHINK Kids Water, Organic Apple Water and Organic Berry Water will be available in packs of 8 starting at $3.49 at CVS, Target and Amazon beginning in mid-May.

About RETHINK Brands

RETHINK Brand is a company that creates change, starting with re-imagining the packaged water industry. Every piece of plastic ever made still exists today, and founders Matt Swanson and Chris O’Donovan shared a vision of reducing packaged water’s environmental impact. RETHINK Water, the first product from RETHINK Brands, is a healthy and delicious water for environmentally conscious consumers. It’s a new and unique product that is making an impact on the world and changing the way the industry operates. RETHINK Brands has corporate headquarters in historic Old Towne Ellicott City, Maryland. RETHINK Water is available in more than 15,000 stores, including Safeway, CVS, Giant, Wegmans and Target.