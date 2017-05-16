Reyes Holdings Acquires Distribution Rights to Coca-Cola in California and Nevada

Reyes Holdings LLC has signed a letter of intent with The Coca-Cola Company to acquire the distribution rights for the soda giant’s products in California and Nevada as well as three bottling facilities.

“We chose Reyes Holdings as our new partner in California and Nevada because they are a long-term operator that is well positioned to invest in this local business and help us grow our total portfolio of brands,” Coca-Cola North America president J. Alexander “Sandy” Douglas Jr. said in a press release. “We are very pleased that Reyes Holdings will expand its already significant role in the U.S. Coca-Cola system.”

“It’s been exciting being part of the Coca-Cola system in the Midwest, and we see tremendous opportunity with this territory expansion into the Western U.S.,” Chris Reyes, founder and co-chairman of Reyes Holdings, added.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The next step for the parties is a definitive agreement, which will follow after closing.

The move is part of Coca-Cola’s initiative to refranchise all of its bottling territories by the end of the year.

The transaction adds to Reyes Holdings’ existing operations in California and Nevada, which includes the Reyes Beverage Group, the United States’ largest beer wholesaler operation, and the Martin-Brower Company LLC, a food service distributor servicing McDonald’s and other brands.

Reyes Holdings is now a Coca-Cola bottler in parts of eight states, including a large swath of the Midwest and West. The new deal, involving the West Operating Unit of Coca-Cola Refreshments, includes the Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Las Vegas markets.

Recall that Reyes Holdings made its first major move outside of the beer category in February 2014 by striking a deal for Coca-Cola’s distribution rights in Chicago as well as Northwest Indiana and Southeast Wisconsin.

In April 2016, Reyes Holdings’ Great Lakes Coca-Cola Distribution LLC made its first foray into production by acquiring facilities in Alsip and Niles, Ill.; Detroit and Grand Rapids, Mich.; Eagan, Minn.; and Milwaukee, Wisc.

“We look forward to being the best local Coca-Cola bottler and distributor we can be in communities across California and Nevada, while at the same time contributing back to the places in which we operate,” added Jude Reyes, founder and co-Chairman of Reyes Holdings.

The letter of intent announced today is the first step in the process. The next stage is a definitive agreement, followed by a closing.

21st Century Beverage Partnership Model History

This agreement is part of a plan to refranchise all of The Coca-Cola Company’s U.S. bottling territories by the end of 2017.

The Coca-Cola Company began working with its bottling partners a decade ago on plans to develop a model that evolves the system to serve the changing customer and consumer landscape, with a focus on creating stronger system alignment. A critical step was the Company’s acquisition of the North American territories of Coca-Cola Enterprises in 2010, which led to the establishment of Coca-Cola Refreshments.

Since the closing of the transaction involving the North American territories of Coca-Cola Enterprises, The Coca-Cola Company has accelerated the implementation of the new model by strategically addressing the bottling system, customer service, product supply and a common information technology platform.

Ultimately, the Coca-Cola system in North America will be comprised of economically aligned bottling partners that have the capability to serve major customers, coupled with the ability to maintain strong, local ties across diverse markets in the United States and Canada.

Including the West Operating Unit, the Company has reached definitive agreements or signed letters of intent to refranchise bottling territories that account for approximately 75% of total U.S. bottler-delivered distribution volume, which equates to more than 80% of total Coca-Cola Refreshments volume. The Company also has reached definitive agreements or signed letters of intent for 47 of the 51 cold-fill production facilities in the United States.

The Coca-Cola Company and Reyes Holdings are committed to working together to implement a smooth transition with minimal disruption for customers, consumers and system associates. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

