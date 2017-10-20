Rivvibe Set to Launch in 2018

PHOENIX, (October 11, 2017) — Phoenix entrepreneurs Jose Rivera, Brian and Joy LaBlanc, founders of Actively Developing Healthy Drinks, LLC. announced the launch of rivvibe, sports tea developed from a third-generation family recipe featuring the exclusive Moringa oleifera.

Moringa oleifera, also known as the Drumstick Tree, is the main ingredient of our sports tea. This tree is growing rapidly in popularity due to its high level of nutrition and versatility. We brew the moringa leaves with turmeric, ginger, and lemon, with just a touch of honey, creating our powerhouse Sports Tea. Because of our formula and sealed freshness of the brew, we have no need for artificial ingredients or preservatives to maintain flavor or freshness.

The company carefully adapted the Rivera family recipe to maintain the original integrity of the drink, along with the 100% all-natural ingredient list, so we could bring a new hydration experience to people living active lifestyles.

The team behind rivvibe include:

Jose Rivera

Jose Rivera started sharing his family drink with friends back in 2016 and was constantly receiving positive reactions such as, “Wow! This is refreshing!” “Where did you get this?” “Have you ever thought about selling this drink?” “Ahhhh, this is good!”

Hearing such great feedback, it was only a matter of time before Jose took action. He began looking for a business partner that could match his passion for sales and his family tea, and in 2017, Jose and Brian LaBlanc co-founded Actively Developing Healthy Drinks, LLC.

Brian LaBlanc

Brian LaBlanc and Jose had been friends for many years. With over 10 years of experience in the financial industry, as both an investment adviser and a department leader, Brian’s strategic and financial expertise made him a perfect match as co-founder, investor, and Chief Executive Officer.

“I immediately recognized the potential of the sports tea Jose brought to me. The more I researched the market potential, the more exciting the story became. There were no sports drinks on the market that could be considered ‘healthy’ and none that could boast the all-natural ingredient list and low sugar content, with all the benefits rivvibe provided. I am honored and excited to be on this journey, with this team, offering fitness and health enthusiasts a natural, healthy option to sports drinks.”

Joy LaBlanc

Joy LaBlanc’s husband is Brian, the co-founder of rivvibe. As Jose and Brian began the process of starting a business and launching a product, Joy’s experience as a Project and Product Manager in a Fortune 100 company filled an experience gap within the team. She came on as an investor, business partner, and Chief Operating Officer in May of 2017.

“When I first heard of rivvibe, I was intrigued. I have had Type 1 diabetes since I was a teenager, along with two of my younger siblings. Knowing there was a sports drink I could help bring to market that was a healthy, diabetic-friendly alternative to all the high sugar drinks out there was appealing. I am thrilled to be part of this business and look forward to bringing additional all natural and low sugar products to market. ”

The company plans regional distribution of rivvibe in the 4th quarter of 2017 and national launch in 2018. Learn more at https://www.rivvibe.com/