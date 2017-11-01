Rocky Mountain High Brands Adds John Blackington as Chief Commercialization Officer

DALLAS — Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in brand development of health conscious, hemp-infused food and beverage products and a naturally high alkaline spring water announced today that John Blackington has joined the Company as its Chief Commercialization Officer. In this role, Blackington will direct the Company’s product development, marketing, sales, and customer service to drive business growth and market share.

Mr. Blackington has over thirty years of experience, both as the owner of his own company and as a senior executive for several leading food and beverage companies, including The Coca-Cola Company. He has jumpstarted a number of successful new brands in critical areas ranging from building sales and distribution systems, expanding retail availability, developing equity strategies and sourcing capital. He has a passion for leading brands to reach commercial success.

“I am very excited to have John join the Company as our new Chief Commercialization Officer,” said Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.’s Chairman, President and CEO, Michael Welch. “He has an impressive background of high level beverage brand and marketing experience from his many years with Coca Cola and other successful brands. His experience and expertise are critical for us as we create and market world class hemp-infused products that are cutting edge, great tasting, and contain pure healthful ingredients. Our goal for this Company is to be the category leader in hemp-infused products and John’s guidance will be key for us achieving that goal.”

“The addition of John Blackington to the senior management team will provide over 30 years’ experience in the beverage industry. John has not only played leadership roles within established beverage companies, but has also lead the introduction and market penetration for several functional beverage companies. John’s joining the Rocky Mountain High team is the first step in the rebirth of the brand,” said Gerry David, retired CEO of Celsius Holdings and Consultant to the Rocky Mountain High Brands Board of Directors.

“I’m very excited to join Rocky Mountain High Brands. I have assisted many of the leading beverage companies build and execute growth strategies, including Bolthouse Farms (www.bolthouse.com), Celsius (www.celsius.com), and BYB Brands, now owned by the Coca-Cola Company,” said Mr. Blackington. “I have been following the growth of the hemp industry and am aware of its health benefits. I believe that RMHB, with its talented management team, experience in the hemp industry and public company status, will be a leader in this fast-growing area.”

Mr. Blackington received a BS and MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He founded GBS Growth Partners, LLC, in 2004. Over the years it has become one of the leading strategic advisory and commercialization groups in the food and beverage industry.

For more information about John, visit his LinkedIn profile at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-blackington-9734b03/

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc., is a consumer goods company specializing in brand development of health conscious, hemp-infused food and beverage products. The Company currently markets a lineup of four naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages (Citrus Energy, Black Tea, Mango Energy and Lemonade) and a low-calorie Coconut Lime Energy drink. Rocky Mountain High Brands also offers hemp-infused 2oz. Mango Energy Shots and Mixed Berry Energy Shots. The Company also markets a naturally high alkaline spring water, Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

