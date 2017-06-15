Rooibee Red Tea Donates Over 5,000 Cases of Tea

LOUISVILLE, KY (June 13, 2017) — Rooibee Red Tea, a Certified Organic rooibos tea beverage company, announces today that it is donating over 5,000 cases tea to local and national organizations across the country. The tea will be donated to several organizations, including over 3,200 cases going to Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland and 2,000 cases to Feed Our Vets.

“Feed Our Vets is so grateful for this huge donation from Rooibee Red Tea,” said Feed Our Vets Founder and Executive Director, Rich Synek. “We’re always looking for ways to provide extra nutrition for the Veterans we serve. To be able to supplement the food we provide to Veteran families with a drink that supports their daily caloric intake, is caffeine free, full of antioxidants and vitamin C helps our work assisting Veterans to be healthy and successful. We know these drinks will be a popular item in our pantries, where Veteran families always choose the food they need for the month.”

Rooibee Red Tea recently partnered with Feed Our Vets to provide a healthy beverage alternative and help support their initiative in providing free food assistance to veterans in need. They also chose to work with Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland to support local families in need in over 42 Kentucky counties.

“We are thrilled to be able to give back to our local and regional communities. Being a socially responsible company is one of Rooibee Red Tea’s core-values and we are honored to be able to serve those in need,” said Rooibee Red Tea CEO, David Salmon.

In addition, Rooibee Red Tea is donating hundreds of cases of tea to smaller local charities and partners like Home of the Innocence, FEAT, Boy Scouts of America Lincoln Heritage Council and Foxhollow Farm in greater Louisville, Kentucky.

About Rooibee Red Tea

Rooibee Red Tea is committed to creating high-quality, organic and naturally caffeine-free tea beverages. We choose only the best ingredients and work to make healthy choices easy, convenient and delicious. Originally sold at local farmers markets, customers can now purchase six unique flavors online through Amazon or at many of their favorite retailers. For more information go to www.rooibeeredtea.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.