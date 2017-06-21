Saratoga Juice Bar Announces Major Wholesale Expansion

Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Juice Bar proudly announces the launch of their cold pressed juices into Price Chopper/Market 32, a regional grocer with 135 stores throughout New England. In addition, Wegmans is expanding Saratoga Juice Bar’s products from their current 20 stores to 92 locations in five states. To add to the company’s exciting growth trend, Hannaford Supermarkets, of Scarborough ME, will also increase the number of stores carrying Saratoga Juice Bar’s products from 5 to 45 locations. “Plus, the distribution of our cold pressed products will be further enhanced by our new partnership with Alberts Organics,” noted the company’s National Sales Manager, Shawn Wilbur.

Saratoga Juice Bar, a cold pressed juice and wellness company based in Saratoga Springs, New York, was founded by Colin and Christel MacLean in 2013 as a retail store featuring cold pressed juice and smoothies. The company began wholesaling their cold pressed juice and functional beverage products in 2015. With a July 5th launch in Price Chopper and an expanded presence in two major grocers – Wegmans and Hannaford – the Saratoga Juice Bar will now be available in over 400 locations.

“We are thrilled to add Price Chopper and Market 32 to our growing list of well-known retailers,” exclaimed company owner, Colin MacLean. Along with Price Chopper, Wegmans and Hannaford, Saratoga Juice Bar products can be found in Whole Foods, CVS, Fairway Markets and numerous other grocers, specialty markets, universities, corporations, wellness and fitness centers.

For more information please visit Saratoga Juice Bar’s website: www.saratogajuicebar.com.