Seahorse Food and Beverage Co. Launches Lemon Juice Made with Deep Sea Water

BARCELONA, SPAIN (April 13, 2017) — Seahorse Food and Beverage Company has launched a lemon and mineral juice, Poseidon Drinks, that mixes the creativity of Barcelona and the exclusivity of Ibiza.

Poseidon drinks is not a typical smoothie, juice or soft drink. It is an organic certified cold pressed lemonade with a dash of marine electrolytes that come from pure deep sea water from Ibiza that instantly remineralizes and alcalinizes your body. Poseidon is not a salty beverage! Try it and feel the power of the Mediterranean sea in you with its amazing and refreshing flavor. It keeps your body and your mind strong and healthy.

If you want more information, please do not hesitate to contact us. We will be glad to send you further information. For more information visit www.poseidondrinks.com.