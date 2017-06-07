Sipp Eco Beverage Co. Announces Retail Expansion Into Costco And Safeway Stores

PHILADELPHIA, PA (June 7, 2017) – Sipp Sparkling Organics® has just announced that their product is now available in Costco and Safeway stores. This retail expansion is just an example of the many strategic growth initiatives that Sipp has planned for 2017.

“We’re truly looking forward to expanding our retail distribution within these channels. It affords us the opportunity to introduce our unique product to a very savvy, loyal consumer base,” said President/Founder Beth Wilson-Parentice.

The Costco rollout includes ten locations in the Pacific Northwest Region. The Mojo Berry 10.5 oz slim cans will be sold in 12-pack trays. Each tray will retail for $9.99.

Sipp is now available in 117 Safeway locations in the Eastern Region (Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Washington D.C and Florida). Five flavors will be carried there in 4-pack bottles; Mojo Berry, Ginger Blossom, Summer Pear, Zesty Orange and Lemon Flower. Each pack will retail for $7.99.

Sipp Sparkling Organics® was recently named a recipient of the 2017 Food and Beverage Innovation Awards (FABI) by the National Restaurant Association. Each year, they honor the most delicious, unique and exciting food and beverage brands.

Sipp was first handcrafted in Beth’s kitchen, mixing organic ingredients to create unique layers of blended fruits and herbs into a refreshing, sparkling, organic beverage that you can drink alone or as part of your favorite cocktail. The best part? No mixologist required! Beth has done all of the work for you. Current flavors include Ginger Blossom: spicy ginger, smooth vanilla & a hint of lime; Summer Pear: delicate pear, green tea & a touch of honey; Mojo Berry: tangy blackberry, fresh mint & a hint of lime; Lemon Flower: zesty lemon, gentle elderflower & sweetly aromatic tarragon; Zesty Orange: blood orange, a hint of lime & jalapeño.

Sipp is also available at specialty stores nationwide including Whole Foods and Target, as well as on Amazon.com.

About Sipp Eco Beverage Co.

In late 2009, Beth Wilson-Prentice set out to create a new, healthier soda alternative. After many months of mixing, testing and tasting, Sipp debuted at the Natural Products Expo in Boston and unveiled a brand new line of organic sparkling beverages sweetened with agave. Sipp has received celebrity endorsements as well as awards including the 2017 FABI Award for Innovation and the Best Beverage of 2011 in Beverage World Magazine. Visit www.haveasipp.com to find a location with Sipp near you or to purchase Sipp online.

About Costco

The company’s first location, opened in 1976 under the Price Club name, was in a converted airplane hangar on Morena Boulevard in San Diego. The company found it could achieve far greater buying power by serving small businesses and a select audience of non-business members. With that, the growth of the warehouse club industry was off and running. In 1983, the first Costco warehouse location opened in Seattle. Costco became the first company to grow from zero to $3 billion in sales in less than six years. When Costco and Price Club merged in 1993 to become PriceCostco, it had 206 locations generating $16 billion in annual sales.

About Safeway

Safeway and Albertsons completed their merger on January 30, 2015. Albertsons is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. They operate stores across 33 states and the District of Columbia under 18 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market and Carrs.