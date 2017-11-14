Sipp Sparkling Organics Distributed at Giant Carlisle, Landover

PHILADELPHIA — Sipp Eco Beverage Co., creators of Sipp Sparkling Organics, announced that their 10.5 oz slim cans have officially entered Ahold Delhaize via Giant Carlisle and Giant Landover in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Giant is currently offering five flavors of Sipp Sparkling Organics in the 10.5 oz aluminum cans at a special promo price point of 5 for $5. The flavors include award-winning Ginger Blossom, Mojo Berry, Summer Pear, Lemon Flower, and Zesty Orange. For shoppers at Giant, the products will be featured as USDA Organic cocktail mixers and as a healthier alternative to traditional soda.

Headquartered in Carlisle, PA and Landover, MD, Giant currently operates 366 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region and is currently a part of one of the largest food retail groups in the world.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer an organic sparkling beverage to Giant customers. The 10.5oz cans make it easy to bring Sipp wherever you are entertaining this holiday season. Consumers will be able to enjoy all five flavors for use in cocktails or mocktails, and know that their beverage is not only refreshing and delicious, but also organic and high quality,” said Sipp Founder, Beth Wilson-Parentice. “The can format offers great flexibility, and we are really looking forward to growing this line further.”

About Sipp Eco Beverage Co.

In 2009, Beth Wilson-Parentice set out to create a new, healthier soda alternative. After many months of mixing, testing, and tasting, Sipp debuted at the Natural Products Expo and unveiled a brand new line of organic sparkling beverages. Sipp has received celebrity endorsements as well as awards for packaging and flavors, including Best Beverage of 2011 in Beverage World Magazine. Sipp has also been featured in FOOD & WINE Magazine as well as Martha Stewart’s Whole Living Magazine. For more information, visit www.haveasipp.com or contact Brenda@haveasipp.com.

About Giant Landover and Giant Carlisle

Giant Carlisle was built on the premise of the “best products at the fairest price.” It is now a leader in its market areas and one of the best-known brands in Pennsylvania. Giant Landover believed that a large store selling a high volume of goods and operating on a self-service basis could offer customers a wide variety of quality food at the lowest possible prices. Its first stores played a significant role in bringing food prices down in the Maryland area.

Giant Landover and Giant Carlisle are both dedicated to helping their customers save money, save time and eat well. They have been recognized for their commitment to philanthropy in the areas of hunger relief, improving the lives of children, and building healthier communities. For more information, visit www.aholddelhaize.com.