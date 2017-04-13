Smartwater and Jennifer Aniston Keep Moving Forward in New Advertising Campaign

NEW YORK (BUSINESS WIRE — April 13, 2017) — The makers of smartwater®, a premium, vapor-distilled water with electrolytes for taste, today announced the release of a new creative campaign with longstanding brand ambassador, Jennifer Aniston. Beginning in Spring 2017, the highly accomplished actor, director, businesswoman and producer will be featured in ads with her indispensable partner, smartwater.

The campaign captures four, real-life candid moments of Jennifer Aniston’s forward-moving journey that were captured by noted photographer Tom Munro and feature smartwater as her essential sidekick. smartwater is Jennifer’s hydrating hiking mate as she heads up the canyon with her beloved dog, a companion as she makes a red-carpet entrance and her trusted ally, taking one last sip backstage, before a late night show appearance. In the final image, smartwater sparkling, which launched in 2016, is served as a perfect addition to an intimate dinner party with friends.

“Our consumers love the delicious, pure taste and sleek packaging of smartwater, providing balance and refreshment to accompany progress through everyday journeys,” said Caroline Kibler, Group Director of smartwater. “This campaign celebrates the authentic role smartwater has in Jennifer Aniston’s life, a partner as she moves through both relatable and aspirational moments of progress – from fitness to fashion to dinner with friends.”

The campaign also features product-centric pieces that highlight the brand’s key attributes, purity and clean taste. The signature smartwater clouds personify the brand’s unique proposition: vapor-distilled for purity, with just the right amount of added electrolytes (calcium, magnesium and potassium) to deliver a distinctly fresh and crisp taste.

Developed in partnership with Chandelier Creative, the campaign will run in print magazines, on digital and social platforms, and on out-of-home throughout the country, and will come to life over the summer through events and partnerships. For more information and updates on the smartwater journey, visit www.drinksmartwater.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Coca-Cola Company

