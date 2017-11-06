SodaStream Announces Partnership With Jillian Michaels

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA), the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world, today announced a new partnership with internationally-renowned fitness and nutrition expert, Jillian Michaels, who will star in the company’s upcoming national infomercial. The infomercial, which will debut in November 2017, will drive home SodaStream’s hydration benefits for consumers – and spotlight the SodaStream Fizzi and the brand’s newly-released Fruit Drops natural flavor essence drink mixes.

SodaStream sparkling water makers are proven to help consumers increase their water consumption: SodaStream owners drink 43% more water and water-based beverages than non-owners (approximately 3 more glasses a day). In addition, by switching from soda, SodaStream owners can cut approximately 28 ounces of sugar from their diets each week.

Jillian Michaels is committed to helping people be the best versions of themselves providing the information, products and tools to live their happiest, healthiest lives. A leading health and wellness entrepreneur, Michaels’ portfolio includes the popular Jillian Michaels app, best-selling fitness DVDs, exercise streaming platform fitfusion.com, eight New York Times best-selling books, an award-winning podcast, and more. She also continues her live speaking engagements worldwide. Through her platforms, she has built an international community of followers 100 million+ strong.

“Jillian is the perfect partner for us to help deliver our health and wellness message. She has a demonstrated power to drive life-changing transformations to better people’s lives,” explained Matti Yahav, VP Global Marketing for SodaStream International, Ltd. “In this nationwide infomercial, we wanted to show how these life-changing transformations can also start with something as simple as drinking more water, something SodaStream has proven to help with.”

A SodaStream user for many years, Michaels was quick to highlight the importance of more water intake to benefit any lifestyle – citing it as the major motivation to align with SodaStream.

“SodaStream is a product I believe in, because I was able to cut out my own soda habit by switching to sparkling water,” said Michaels. “SodaStream provides one of the easiest ways for people drink more water, and reduce their sugar intake from soda. It is also a great way to reduce environmental pollution from plastic bottles, helping me continue to do my part in caring for the health of the planet.”

The SodaStream/Michaels infomercial is set to be released in November 2017.

About SodaStream

SodaStream is the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world and the leading manufacturer and distributor of Sparkling Water Makers. We enable consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water in seconds. By making ordinary water fun and exciting to drink, SodaStream helps consumers drink more water. Sparkling Water Makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative solution to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks. The products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective, and are customizable and fun to use. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 45 countries. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, visit www.SodaStreamUSA.com.