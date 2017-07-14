TEA’S TEA Organic Launches National Media Campaign

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEAS’ TEA Organic®, pioneer of simple, ready-to-drink whole-leaf green, black and white teas, today announced the launch of “Tastefully Less,” the brand’s first national media campaign. The project focuses on the brand’s commitment to using simple, organic ingredients and adding nothing extra to its tea product line-up, visually communicating the message through a series of clean, minimalistic visuals promoted via digital and social media.

“So many ready-to-drink beverages are either taking out sugar and artificial ingredients or adding in extra supplements to appear to be more simple, natural or healthy,” said Harris Goldman, head of marketing and innovation for ITO EN (North America) INC., the creator of TEAS’ TEA Organic. “Teas’ Tea has always made only simple, natural unsweetened teas, and we remain very choiceful with the ingredients we use. With our ‘Tastefully Less’ campaign, we bring our brand essence to life in a beautiful, minimal way and celebrate what makes us the ‘Tea of All Teas.’”

The “Tastefully Less” campaign features five varieties – Unsweetened Green Tea, Unsweetened Jasmine Green Tea, Unsweetened Lemongrass Green Tea, Unsweetened Rose Green Tea and Slightly Sweet Peach Ginger Black Tea. Developed in partnership with ENGINE, a leader in digital and social communication, the campaign highlights each “hero” ingredient though high-quality photography, choiceful copy and minimalistic art design. The campaign drives awareness and conversion through a variety of digital channels, including social sponsored posts, paid digital banners, influencer partnerships, a branded website and search engine marketing. Additionally, TEAS’ TEA Organic’s public relations agency, Rachel Kay Public Relations, will spearhead earned media and buzz-building tactics to further amplify awareness of the campaign.

TEAS’ TEA Organic is available at natural food stores and specialty supermarkets nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and more, as well as online at Amazon.com and itoen.com. For more information on TEAS’ TEA Organic and its products, please visit www.teastea.com.

About TEAS’ TEA® Organic

TEAS’ TEA® Organic, owned by ITO EN (North America) INC., is a line of refreshingly delicious teas, brewed with simple, organic ingredients for a clean taste. Founded with the goal to create The Tea of All Teas®, TEAS’ TEA Organic is sustainably sourced and helps to revitalize health and wellness through powerful antioxidants, infused botanicals and naturally occurring nutrients. All TEAS’ TEA Organic products are organic, vegan, gluten-free and free from artificial preservatives. To learn more about TEAS’ TEA Organic, visit www.teastea.com, ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About ITO EN (North America) INC:

ITO EN (North America) INC., a subsidiary of ITO EN (Japan) LTD., is an innovative beverage industry leader dedicated to creating authentic products that embody the company’s five principles of Natural, Healthy, Safe, Well-designed and Delicious. ITO EN is specifically known as a global leader in green tea with award-winning brands, including TEAS’ TEA®, Oi Ocha, ITO EN Shots, matcha LOVE® and Jay Street Coffee®. To learn more about ITO EN, visit www.itoen.com, ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.