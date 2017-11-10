Vermont Village Introduces Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars

BARRE, Vt. — Vermont Village, a small-batch producer of premium applesauce, apple butter, apple cider vinegar, and apple cider vinegar beverages, located in the heart of Vermont’s Green Mountains, is pleased to introduce its new line of organic Raw Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars to the market.

Sold in single-serving 14 oz. bottles, Vermont Village’s Raw Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars were developed to bring healthy-lifestyle connoisseurs a highly-portable, easy-to-drink, and palatable way to enjoy the health benefits of raw apple cider vinegar. To create their new line of Drinking Vinegars, Vermont Village utilizes a hybrid brewing process that captures the full flavor of each hand-selected ingredient included in every batch. The result is a delicious drinking vinegar that is ready-to-drink when purchased and still maintains the health benefits sought by shoppers.

Available in two delicious flavors, Lemon Mint and Lime Ginger, Vermont Village’s Raw Apple Drinking Vinegars are crafted in small batches as a way of enhancing the naturally occurring flavors present in the carefully sourced organic and clean ingredients, a combination of flavorful purees and all-natural extracts, which are blended with crisp spring water, raw apple cider vinegar and organic unsweetened apple juice.

“Our goal in developing the Lemon Mint and Lime Ginger drinking vinegars was to offer a ready-to-drink apple cider beverage that’s not only good for you, great tasting,” said Andrew Lawrence, VP of Marketing & Sales of Vermont Village. “More than ever, consumers are paying attention to what they’re putting into their bodies, and we’re very excited to introduce another delicious product that helps them enjoy living a healthy lifestyle.”

Priced at $2.49 per bottle or $14.50 for a pack of six, Vermont Village’s Raw Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars are available at Walmart retail stores nationwide and can be ordered at www.vermontvillage.com .