Voss Water Of Norway Adds Lime Mint Sparkling Water

NEW YORK, NY (May 4, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Just in time for spring and summer, VOSS Water of Norway has added another refreshing flavor to its sparkling water lineup: Lime Mint.

The team at VOSS conducted extensive research and created an additional, all-natural flavor that is delicious on its own or the perfect complement to a variety of foods and spirits.

“Sparkling water is currently one of the fastest growing categories in beverages, with flavored sparkling growing even more quickly, as consumers look for healthier alternatives to sweetened, caloric drinks,” said Ken Gilbert, CMO of VOSS Water of Norway. “The new VOSS Lime Mint flavor scored extremely well with flavored sparkling water drinkers and satisfies our consumers’ quest for healthier options.”

As spring and summer approach, consumers are even more health conscious. A national survey* revealed that 58% of Americans tend to focus more on healthy lifestyle choices leading into the warmer months, and of those people, 61% say they try to drink more water in an effort to lose weight and get healthier. VOSS Lime Mint, Lemon Cucumber and Tangerine Lemongrass are poised meet these consumer preferences:

Offering different and delicious flavor combinations

All natural

Unsweetened/0 calories

Available in Iconic and distinctive glass bottles

Made with VOSS artesian water from Norway

Spring and summer are also the best times to enjoy refreshing, sparkling drinks. To show off the versatility of the beverage, VOSS Water engaged Dara Lyubinsky, Co-Founder and Chef at The Gather Company based in Washington D.C.

“When VOSS asked me to create a cocktail with their delicious new flavor, I was excited to come up with fun and tasty beverages both with and without alcohol,” Lyubinsky said. “The mint and lime combo especially lends itself to endless options to pair with light and delicious seasonal menus.”