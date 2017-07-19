Wawa Introduces Cold Brew Coffee

WAWA, PA–(Marketwired – Jul 17, 2017) – Wawa is thrilled to announce that delicious Cold Brew coffee is now available in all stores chain-wide as part of Wawa’s hand-crafted specialty beverage program. Available in two flavors of traditional black or sweet cream and both 16 oz. and 24 oz. sizes, Wawa Cold Brew incorporates a slow steeping process using Wawa unique coffee beans to deliver a smooth, full body flavor.

Made with just two ingredients — water and coffee — Wawa’s traditional black Cold Brew includes no added preservatives or additives, while the sweet cream variety includes the addition of Wawa’s classic sweet cream. Wawa Cold Brew is made through a small-batch process using triple-filtered water and low temperature extraction which delivers a smooth, bold coffee experience with very low acidity and virtually no bitterness.

“Providing our customers with their morning cup of coffee or afternoon pick-me-up has been part of Wawa’s heritage for many years, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer Cold Brew coffee at all of our stores,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Fresh Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa. “Keeping up with consumer trends and customer demand has been part of Wawa’s culture since the very beginning. So, it was only natural for us to make this new, delicious addition to our growing list of hand-crafted specialty beverages that already includes smoothies, frozen cappuccinos, iced and hot lattes, and more. Here’s a toast to all those who stop by our stores to grab our new Cold Brew coffee!”

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960’s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and surcharge-free ATMs. A chain of more than 750 convenience retail stores (over 500 offering gasoline), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. The stores offer a large fresh food service selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, Specialty Beverages, and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. In 2016 Wawa was recognized in Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers, a survey-based ranking of employers offering the best associate experiences and strongest opportunities. In 2017 Wawa was the recipient of a Silver Plate Award in the category of Retail & Specialty Foodservice by the International Foodservice Manufacturers’ Association during their 63rd Annual Award Event. Wawa was also designated as a 2017 Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.