Wonder+Well Announces Availability Through FreshDirect

New York, NY (April 13, 2017) – Wonder+Well, the first-to-market organic fruit essence water for kids, announced its availability on FreshDirect in NYC, Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.

Perfect for lunch boxes, Wonder+Well, capitalizes on a shift in consumer purchasing away from sugary beverages, especially for kids. With zero sugar and zero sweeteners, parents can feel good about giving their kids Wonder+Well, while at the same time, encouraging them to drink more water.

“FreshDirect is a key retail partner as we look to build the Wonder+Well brand in the NYC area,” said Gregg Lefkowitz, Co-founder of Wonder+Well. “From the outset we felt that families throughout New York City would appreciate the ability to have a healthy beverage option for their kids delivered right to their doorstep.”

About Wonder+Well

Launched at Natural Products Expo East in 2016, Wonder+Well is the first USDA certified organic fruit essence water for kids in a 6.75oz Tetra Pak drink box. Understanding that water should be the primary source of hydration for kids, Wonder+Well offers a simple solution: water plus organic fruit essence. No sugar, no sweeteners – just yummy organic fruitness. It’s tasty, so kids like to drink it and it’s convenient so it’s easy to grab and go.

Also available on Amazon.com