Alkaline88 Adds Over 150 Shaw’s Stores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSXV and OTCQB: WTER) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Massachusetts based Shaw’s®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons, will be selling Alkaline88® in over 150 store locations across the Northeastern United States.

The Company’s brand Alkaline88® is the #1 selling bulk alkaline water in the United States. Alkaline88® is available in national retailers across the country, including Safeway/Albertsons, Walmart, Kroger, CVS, and other top regional and local supermarket chains. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700-milliliter and 500-milliliter sizes. To find a retailer near you visit: http://thealkalinewaterco.com/about-us/locations/

“We are proud to partner with a company with such a long and distinguished history of operating in the Northeastern United States. This completes our coast to coast expansion in the Safeway/Albertsons family, one of the most important steps in establishing our national brand footprint. Shaw’s® was named the “2017 Northeast Retailer of The Year” and has a reputation of giving back to the community and providing quality service and products to over 10 million consumers. We are excited to be in the densely populated Northeast corridor with one of the leading grocery retailers,” stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. They operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggenand Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.

About Shaws

Shaws® is one of the oldest continuously operated supermarkets in the United States with its roots dating to 1860. Shaws® continues to thrive and is working to become the favorite food and drug retailer in every state it operates in. Throughout five New England states, there are 154 store locations (including Star Market®) employing approximately 19,000 employees. Shaw’s® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons. For more information visit www.shaws.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSXV and OTCQB: WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88® water beverage products. Visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88®is a premier 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

