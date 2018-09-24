AQUAhydrate Partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

LOS ANGELES — How do you keep your body properly hydrated, and your mind and spirit equally quenched? AQUAhydrate has initiated a new partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and is donating $10,000 during the month of October. AQUAhydrate is promoting the partnership with a limited Pink Handle edition of their Gallon package, the fastest-growing SKU in the high pH water segment. Available from September through October, the AQUAhydrate Pink Handle Gallon can be purchased at Walmart, Safeway/Albertsons, GNC, HEB, Military Exchange and other retailers.

Through its BCRF partnership, AQUAhydrate is enabling promising research that brings us closer to a world without breast cancer. This year, BCRF is supporting nearly 300 scientists around the globe who are working tireless to eradicate the disease. “I’m proud to support our new partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, helping to raise awareness for their research in continued fight against breast cancer,” said health and wellness expert and AQUAhydrate Chief Wellness Officer Jillian Michaels.

About AQUAhydrate

AQUAhydrate, Inc. is a Southern California-based performance lifestyle beverage geared towards the new generation of millennial consumers. Through a proprietary process, its water is purified to some of the most rigorous standards in the industry, supplemented with electrolytes and natural trace minerals and then elevated to an alkaline pH of over 9. It is this powerful synergy between alkalinity, electrolytes and minerals which fuels ultimate hydration, balance and performance. AQUAhydrate is the water of choice of health/fitness authorities, professional athletes, and sports teams. Leading health and wellness expert, Jillian Michaels, spearheads all health and fitness efforts as AQUAhydrate’s Chief Wellness Officer. AQUAhydrate also boasts active investors and board members Mark Wahlberg and Sean “Diddy” Combs as owners. AQUAhydrate is available at retail locations across the U.S. as well as Amazon.com and GNC.com. Follow on Facebook (facebook.com/AQUAhydrate), and Instagram and Twitter (@AQUAhydrate).

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. This year, BCRF has awarded $63 million in grants to support the work of nearly 300 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 14 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.