BevNET Live Winter 2018 Video: Keeping the Attachment With GT Dave

“I am a firm believer that people don’t always remember what you’ve said, and I also believe people don’t always remember what you’ve done. But I believe that people always remember how you made them feel.”

That idea, as put into words by GT Dave during a presentation at BevNET Live Winter 2018, has served as the guiding principle for GT’s Living Foods, the company he founded in 1995 and turned into a pioneer and leader in the emerging kombucha category. Yet in building his brand into a commercial force, Dave has sought to retain its connection to its original core audience by continually seeking ways to excite and inspire its fans by communicating an authentic and powerful identity that goes beyond the liquid in the bottle.

In this clip from day one of BevNET Live Winter 2018 held in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 3, Dave discusses his roots as a young beverage entrepreneur, how GT’s seasonal kombuchas offer the opportunity to “transcend the bottle and tell a story,” and how its newest product — Dream Catcher, a cannabidiol (CBD) infused water that adds a new functional dimension to its portfolio — fits into the company’s mission to inspire and excite through health and wellness.