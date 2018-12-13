Bimble Sparkling CBD Drink Now Sold at Come Back Daily in NYC

NEW YORK— Bimble, a high-quality full-spectrum sparkling CBD drink announces it will now be sold at Come Back Daily, New York City’s first and only educational and experiential CBD store. Come Back Daily will carry Bimble’s newly launched premium drink which contains an industry leading 25 mg of full spectrum CBD in each 12 oz. glass bottle. Come Back Daily is located at 381 Broadway, New York, New York, 10013.

“Bimble was created by New Yorker’s for New Yorker’s,” said ex-Wall St bond trader and Bimble CEO Jay Moskowitz. “New York is a uniquely high-stressed city, and people are always searching to combat those stresses in a healthy and positive way. That’s why we are excited to have found a partner who has the space for people to try our products in a relaxing setting and learn about the countless benefits of cannabidiol. To paraphrase Frank Sinatra, if you can make stress relief work here, you can make it work anywhere”

Bimble is made with domestically sourced water soluble CBD, has no preservatives and only uses raw honey from ‘local’ beekeepers as a natural sweetener. Currently, Bimble is available in grapefruit basil mint with others flavors to be released shortly.

“Come Back Daily has curated a space with products that speak to people. New Yorkers are always on the go. Bimble is the perfect product to help people take a New York minute or two and relax and learn about how CBD can be a helpful supplement in their daily health regimen,” said Come Back Daily Co-Founder Steven Phan.

Unlike the cold and sterile environment of modern cannabis dispensaries, Come Back Daily displays cannabidiol products without barriers and allows people to try and test products. Come Back Daily encourages people to understand their bodies and how CBD works for them. Building a community space, Come Back Daily seeks to change perceptions about this healthy plant and its derivatives.

Bimble is available during regular store hours Monday-Friday 10am-8pm and Saturday and Sunday 12pm-6pm and online at https://beechill.myshopify.com/cart.

About Bimble

Bimble is a high-quality sparkling CBD drink with no preservatives, uses only raw honey as a sweetener and delivers an industry leading 25 mg of domestically sourced water soluble full spectrum CBD. Created by an ex-Wall St bond trader, Bimble seeks to empower New Yorkers with a healthy natural and effective method of self-improvement without impairment. For more info, please visit rinkbimble.com

About Come Back Daily

Come Back Daily is a community-driven educational and experiential cannabidiol (CBD) hub dedicated to breaking a century of stigma. Come Back Daily is a first of its kind that allows people to try products in-store, learn through educational sessions lead by cannabis influencers and experience CBD in yoga, meditation, and massage.