Bolthouse Farms to Launch Smoothie and Protein Shake Line

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bolthouse Farms, a leading refrigerated beverage, dressing and produce company, announces Bolthouse Farms “B” line of products, a new beverage platform of lower sugar, super-premium refrigerated beverages. The better-for-you Bolthouse Farms B Strong protein shakes and Bolthouse Farms B Balanced smoothies deliver delicious taste and texture with nutritional benefits including protein and at least 50% less sugar.

Furthering the Company’s mission to Inspire the Fresh Revolution, Bolthouse Farms is also adding more culinary variety to their existing refrigerated dressing line-up with three new organic and two new conventional dressings.

“We’re committed to creating more great tasting and nutritious options to support consumers’ evolving lifestyles and nutritional needs,” said Todd Putman, General Manager of C-Fresh. “Our new Bolthouse Farms dressing innovations and ‘B’ line of beverages offer consumers a greater variety of healthier options as they explore their wellness journey.”

NEW Bolthouse Farms B Balanced and Bolthouse Farms B Strong Beverages

Sugar is a growing concern among consumers – 84% are looking to reduce their intake2 and nearly 50% of Americans focus on sugar content when scanning nutrition labels.3 Bolthouse Farms “B” line of products will make it delicious and convenient for consumers to enjoy less sugar and great nutrition in their favorite smoothies and protein drinks.

Bolthouse Farms B Balanced smoothies contain 50% less sugar than the leading 100% juice smoothie and have no added sugar. Free of artificial flavors and preservatives, and with a lighter consistency, the fruit and vegetable blended smoothies are available in four popular flavors:

Sweet Green – combination of kiwi, apple, and pineapple with cucumber

Strawberry Banana – classic balance of strawberry and banana

Tropical – blend of mango, passionfruit, and guava

Berry – mix of blackberry, strawberry, and a touch of apple

Bolthouse Farms B Strong protein beverages provide a great tasting protein option with 16 grams of protein per serving and 70% less sugar than the leading refrigerated protein drink. The protein drinks are available in four crave-worthy flavors:

Chocolate – made with cocoa powder for a smooth chocolaty flavor

Vanilla – creamy and inviting vanilla flavor

Coffee – coffee extract adds bright, robust flavor

Vanilla Chai – blend of aromatic vanilla and warm spices

Available March 2018, Bolthouse Farms “B” line of beverages can be found nationwide in the refrigerated produce section of retailers such as Kroger and Giant Eagle, with an SRP of $2.99 per 15.2 fl. oz. bottle.

For more information on our products and local availability visit www.bolthouse.com.

About Wm. Bolthouse Farms, Inc.

Bolthouse Farms, founded in 1915 and based in California’s San Joaquin Valley, is known for high-quality consumer brands and innovative products. A market share leader in growing and distributing carrots, Bolthouse Farms produces and sells super premium juices, smoothies and café beverages under the Bolthouse Farms brand name. In recent years, Bolthouse Farms diversified its offerings by launching a line of premium refrigerated conventional and organic salad dressings, plant-based milks and the 1915™ brand of organic ultra-premium beverages. The Company is part of C-Fresh, a division of the Campbell Soup Company. To learn more about the 100 years of the Company’s farm heritage, mission and the entire line of current products, visit www.bolthouse.com and join our community on Facebook at facebook.com/bolthousefarms and Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest @BolthouseFarms.