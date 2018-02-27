Boxed Water Brings Health and Wellness Campaign to Chicago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Boxed Water, the leading sustainably packaged water brand, brought its national health and wellness campaign to Chicago for an intimate and localized experience. The free event began with a 90-minute yoga class, followed by a succulent planting workshop and socializing.

“Any time we host local events or share regional stories, our consumers respond enthusiastically,” said Rob Koenen, Chief Marketing Officer at Boxed Water. “By activating a yoga event in one of our key markets, we deepened our influential relationships and extended our brand to new consumers who want to join of our community.”

The yoga event took place on February 11, 2018 and was fully booked at capacity of 50 attendees within a week. The class continued to gather a 40-person waitlist after the signups had closed. Studio Three, a premier fitness studio located in the heart of Chicago’s River North neighborhood provided the event space. Mar Miles, a yogi with a strong local and social following, led the instruction. Additionally Chicago-based health and wellness influencers participated and shared the event through their social channels.

Guests received swag bags with Boxed Water gear and snacks from The Gluten Free Bar. Through a prize raffle, five winners received one of Boxed Water’s new crewneck sweatshirts, a six-pack of water, and other exclusive gear.

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water is better. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with a better option for purchasing packaged water by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF). The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site www.boxedwaterisbetter.com as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.