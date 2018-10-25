CELSIUS Names Matt Kahn as EVP Marketing

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the clinically proven, globally marketed, functional, healthy energy CELSIUS drinks and powder sticks, announces today, that following an extensive search, CELSIUS has hired Matt Kahn to serve as its new Executive Vice President of Marketing, effective immediately.

Kahn brings over 20 years of marketing experience to CELSIUS, having served a majority of his career in the beverage industry for companies such as The Coca-Cola Co., Glacéau vitaminwater, smartwater, Powerade and Heineken USA. From Vice President to Chief Marketing Officer, Matt has held key marketing roles with each entity since the late 1990’s. Kahn’s most recent title prior to joining CELSIUS, was that of VP, Marketing for Save-A-Lot Food Stores based in St. Louis, MO.

“Matt brings years of beverage industry experience with him that will be invaluable to the team at CELSIUS,” says CEO, John Fieldly. “As sales for CELSIUS and the overall brand continue to grow exponentially, Matt’s experience and presence will further bring into focus our long-term and short-term marketing and communication goals for both consumers and investors alike. His proven track record of building brands, driving innovation and motivating teams to deliver exceptional results has been impressive and we look forward to him joining our team.”

Kahn, named to Advertising Age’s “Top 40 Under 40” and Johnnie Walker’s “35 under 35” marketers, was instrumental in building and rapidly scaling the Glacéau vitaminwater and smartwater businesses. Kahn, also, conceptualized and launched the most successful innovation in POWERADE’s history, POWERADE Zero.

“I’m thrilled to join John and the exceptional leadership team at CELSIUS,” says new EVP, Marketing, Matt Kahn. “Today’s consumer aspires to “live fit” and Celsius is uniquely positioned to deliver on this lifestyle. We have an incredible innovation pipeline that will further differentiate the brand in the health and wellness beverage category. The question is not “if”, but “when” we will become a Billion-dollar brand. It’s going to be a fun and exciting ride.”

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), founded in April 2004, is a global company that has a branded portfolio consisting of two beverage lines; each offering proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas that are clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users.* The CELSIUS® Original Line comes in eight delicious sparkling and non-carbonated flavors in sleek 12oz cans and is also available in single-serve powder packets in four on-the-go, enjoyable flavors. The CELSIUS® Natural Line is an extension of the original line offering naturally-caffeinated and naturally-sweetened and is available in six refreshing sparkling and non-sparkling flavors.

New to the portfolio is CELSIUS HEAT™, which offers an additional 100mg of caffeine than the Original and Natural extension, for a total of 300mg per can. It also contains 2,000mg of L-citrulline, a vasodilator. CELSIUS HEAT™ is sold in 16oz cans, is available in seven carbonated flavors and was developed for those seeking a bolder version of the Original and Natural line extension – which are sold in 12oz cans and appeal to the masses as an active lifestyle brand. As with all CELSIUS® products, CELSIUS HEAT™ is a thermogenic and is an ideal 16oz energy drink given it is proven-to-function and is healthier than competitive 16oz traditional energy drinks with high sugar content. CELSIUS HEAT™ targets millennial fitness enthusiasts, avid gym goers, professional trainers, competitive athletes, the military and first responders.

CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is sold nationally through dominant fitness channel distributors and retailers, The Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target, 7- Eleven, Sprouts, The Fresh Market and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw’s, Food Lion, CVS and many more.

*CELSIUS®’ functional claims are backed by six published university studies. The first study was conducted in 2005 and additional studies from the University of Oklahoma were conducted over the next five years. The studies were published in peer-reviewed journals and validate the unique benefits that CELSIUS® provides.

For more information, please visit the brand websites: www.celsius.com, www.celsiusheat.com, and investor site www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

