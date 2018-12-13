Ceres Juices Launches Fruit Smoothie to Go

SAN DIEGO – The trusted tastemakers at Ceres Juices are making it easier than ever to get your real fruit “five-a-day” boost anytime, anywhere with new fruit Smoothie to Go. Prepared at the peak of freshness, Ceres’ Smoothie to Go packs the pure, crisp taste of exotic real fruit into a healthy, sippable snack that is filled with the essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients your body craves. Try three delicious new dairy-free fruit blends that deliver 100% of your daily Vitamin C in a convenient on-the-go pouch to power your everyday adventures at work, on the road, or anywhere your active lifestyle takes you.

A nourishing snack without dairy, refined sugars or gluten, Ceres Smoothie-to-Go brings you orchard-to-table freshness prepared just the way Mother Nature intended. Free of fillers and artificial ingredients, Ceres Fruit Smoothie to Go is made from only the freshest natural fruit sourced from around the world. Available in three mouthwatering flavors to satisfy your seasonal cravings, enjoy the rich taste and real fruit texture of Mango, Tropical and Apple Berry 100% fruit blends anytime, no refrigeration necessary.

The simple way to get your recommended daily servings of fruits, plus essential immunity-enhancing nutrients like Vitamin C, Ceres Smoothie to Go is packed with everything you want and nothing that you don’t. Discover your new favorite anytime snack at select Costco stores in Northern California and Los Angeles regions as well as online at OrganicCeresJuices.com or at Amazon.com. Learn more about Ceres Juices’ delicious line of 100% organic, all-natural juices and Smoothie to Go by following @OrganicCeresJuice.

About Ceres Juices

At Ceres Fruit Juices, we believe that when we are good to the earth, she returns her goodness in the rich, full flavors of her fruit, and we are delighted to bring this natural bounty to our customers just as Mother Nature intended – in our line of organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and kosher juices and smoothies that are free of added sugar or preservatives. From humble beginnings in South Africa’s Ceres Valley, Ceres Fruit Juices now provides all-natural, organic juices internationally. Fans in the U.S. and abroad choose Ceres Juices for their healthy ingredients that taste freshly picked. Each bottle or pouch is made from a careful selection of the finest quality organic fruits that meet only the highest farming standards. Learn more about our company and our premium fruit products at www.CeresJuices.com.