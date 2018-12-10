Community Coffee Announces Return of Dark Chocolate Peppermint Blend

BATON ROUGE, La.— Just in time for the holidays, Community Coffee Company is pleased to announce the return of its Dark Chocolate Peppermint flavored coffee.

Made with 100% select Arabica coffee beans, this minty medium roast offers a decadent blend of rich dark chocolate and smooth, refreshing peppermint. Community Dark Chocolate Peppermint coffee is available for a limited only in 12-ounce bags and single-serve pods.

“Perfect for holiday entertaining or as a festive sweet treat, Community Dark Chocolate Peppermint coffee was one of our most popular limited time offerings last year,” said Jodi Conachen, general manager of communications at Community Coffee Company. “We’re thrilled to bring it back this season and provide our customers with a taste of the holidays that they can share with their family and friends.”

While supplies last, Community Dark Chocolate Peppermint coffee can be purchased nationally online and in select U.S. markets across the South. Restaurants and offices can also enjoy Community Dark Chocolate Peppermint with coffee service orders. Customers can contact their coffee service representative.

About Community Coffee Company

Now in its 99th year, Community Coffee Company houses the largest family-owned and operated retail coffee brand in America and is approaching its Centennial Celebration, which will mark 100 years of stories. Four generations of the Saurage family have operated the company since its inception. Founded in 1919, Community Coffee Company is an importer, roaster and distributor of the highest-quality premium coffees and teas, using only 100% Arabica coffee beans.