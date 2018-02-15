Dannon Introduces Activia Dailies

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Today, Dannon is announcing the addition of new Activia Dailies*, a line of delicious, quick and easy probiotic lowfat yogurt drinks, to its robust portfolio of probiotic offerings. Like all Activia products, these new 3.1 fluid ounce drinks feature Activia’s billions of live and active probiotics, but in a much smaller serving size, making it even more convenient to get probiotics on the go. While consumers have more choices than ever when it comes to probiotics, Activia is an authority in the field with more than 20 years of probiotic research. The new Activia Dailies are now available at grocery retailers and club stores nationwide.

“Consumers have quickly recognized the various benefits of probiotics and are looking to add them to their daily routines in new ways,” said Miguel Freitas, PhD, Vice President, Scientific Affairs, who leads a team of registered dietitians at DanoneWave, the maker of the Dannon portfolio of yogurt in North America. “In a survey discussing consumer experiences of probiotics, more than half of respondents preferred them to be available in food products rather than a pill.1 While Activia’s traditional yogurt offers this great solution, we are excited to give consumers another quick, nutritious and tasty way to incorporate the digestive health benefits** of Activia with its live and active probiotics into their diet.”

Offered in a range of five flavors including strawberry, blueberry, cherry and vanilla (available in grocery and club stores), and acai berry (available in club stores only), Activia Dailies provide the Activia brand’s same signature probiotic in a portable and convenient beverage, making it even easier for busy consumers to add good bacteria to their daily routine. The new line also stays true to Activia’s digestive health heritage and may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive discomfort, including bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort and rumbling, when consumed twice a day for two weeks as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

“Using our 20-year history of probiotics research, we developed Activia Dailies to meet the needs of consumers who are interested in trying probiotics, but would prefer a delicious, quick and easy option instead of a pill or supplement,” said Carolina Cespedes, Senior Marketing Director of Probiotic Health Brands. “While Activia is well-known as a delicious source of probiotics, Activia Dailies add a new level of convenience by offering probiotics in an easy-to-sip format.”

Activia Dailies are available in the dairy aisle at grocery and club stores nationwide and come in multi-packs featuring 3.1 fluid ounce single-serving lowfat yogurt drinks for a suggested retail price of $5.19 (eight-pack) and $9.99 (24-pack). For more information or to find a store near you, please visit https://www.activia.us.com/ or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

*Consume twice a day for two weeks.

**Activia Dailies may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive discomfort, such as gas, bloating, abdominal discomfort and rumbling, when consumed twice a day for two weeks as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

