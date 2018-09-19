Expo East 2018 Video: Keto Is King

Walking the floor at Natural Products Expo East 2018 in Baltimore this year, one thing was clearly obvious: Keto is in.

While low-carb diets have been popular for decades, in recent years the fat-friendly ketogenic diet has rapidly taken hold in the food and beverage industry, with major retailers like Walmart now planning grocery product sets around the trend. During Expo East, held at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 13-15, category-crossing brands showcased new innovations that play to the diet’s unique needs: Butter coffees, low-carb ice creams, nutrition bars, and medium chain triglyceride (MCT) creamers were among the most prominent innovations at the show.

In this video, NOSH reporter Meagan McGinnes and BevNET reporter Brad Avery examine developments within the sports nutrition space and recap the most notable keto products from this year’s show, including brands like Kitu Life, Rebel, Cave Shake, and Love Good Fats. They also probe at why mainstream retailers are interested in this fast-growing sector.