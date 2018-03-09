Expo West 2018 Video: Fresh. Organic. Ideas.

Natural Products Expo West 2018 got off to a fast start yesterday with its Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, a bustling, farmers market-style exhibition located outside the Anaheim Convention Center. Held within a sprawling tent, the one-day showcase featured over 150 food and beverage brands and offered a window into emerging trends, ingredients and formulations. BevNET spoke with five early-stage beverage companies — Ethan’s, Vive Organic, Rau Chocolate, Vermont Village and Green Energy — about their brands and positioning on the market and how each is attempting to align with the most significant trends in the industry.