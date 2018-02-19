fairlife Launches Ultra-Filtered Whole Milk with DHA Omega-3

CHICAGO — fairlife, LLC, the health food company known for its high-protein ultra-filtered milk, is expanding its portfolio of milk products to include fairlife DHA Whole Milk, a creamy, ultra-filtered cow’s milk with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health. The new whole milk joins the company’s 2% ultra-filtered milk with DHA to complete the collection. Today, both fairlife DHA products, formerly known as fairlife SuperKids, are available in 52-ounce bottles nationwide.

“As a dairy company rooted in innovation, fairlife is dedicated to consistently launching great tasting products that provide essential nutrients and vitamins. And, as a mother and grandmother of triplets, I understand the health benefits derived from good nutrition and I want nothing more for my family,” said Sue McCloskey, dairy farmer and co-founder of fairlife, LLC. “Scientists have linked these fatty acids to a variety of health benefits throughout life, including brain health and health aging. I’m thrilled to say that our new ultra-filtered whole milk option offers 125mg of DHA Omega-3 fatty acids in each serving. That’s more than triple the amount found in other DHA-milks.”

In addition to delivering more DHA than other Omega-3 dairy products, each serving of fairlife DHA Whole Milk provides 13g of protein and 35% of the daily value of calcium. All fairlife products are made with real cow’s milk filtered using a patented cold-filtration process to remove the lactose and sugars while maximizing the natural proteins and vitamins found in cow’s milk.

fairlife DHA Whole Milk is now available in retail and grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.49. For more information about this product and the fairlife complete portfolio, please visit fairlife.com.

About fairlife, LLC

fairlife, LLC is a Chicago-based health food company that produces and markets delicious, nutrient dense milk beverages made using a cold filtration process to remove the lactose and sugars while maximizing the natural proteins, nutrients, and minerals found in cow’s milk. The company was founded in 2012 by Select Milk Producers, Inc., a group of dairy farmers dedicated to using exceptional cow care and sustainable farming practices to yield higher quality milk. This co-op includes Fair Oaks Farms, the flagship farm for fairlife, and provides all the milk for the company’s state-of-the-art plant in Michigan to produce all tasty, lactose-free fairlife products, including: fairlife ultra-filtered milk, the only cow’s milk with 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than other milks; Core Power, a high protein milkshake to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts build lean muscle and support healthy recovery; fairlife DHA, an ultra-filtered milk with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health; and fairlife YUP!, a line of boldly flavored milks. NEW to the fairlife portfolio in summer 2018 is fairlife Smart Snacks, a healthy, hunger-curbing treat with protein, oats, honey, prebiotics, and a variety of antioxidants. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, all fairlife drinks are distributed to retail outlets nationwide. To learn more about fairlife and its collection of products, please visit fairlife.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.