Fairlife Unveils Line of Snack-Sized Ready-to-Drink Beverages

Chicago – fairlife, LLC, the dairy-based health food company, today announced the launch of fairlife® smart snacks, a new collection of snack-sized beverages designed as the perfect snack to help curb hunger between meals. The latest addition to the company’s portfolio of highly nutritious beverages, fairlife® smart snacks are made with fairlife ultra-filtered milk, which is dairy milk that has been cold-filtered to remove the lactose while delivering 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk. The milk is blended with a touch of honey for sweetness and oats for a rich, creamy texture, as well as real strawberries, cocoa, and vanilla for flavor.

“As a mom, grandmother of triplets, a dairy farmer, and a company spokesperson my days are never the same but always busy and jam packed with projects and activities that keep me constantly moving. Whether traveling for business or leading a tour around the farm I’m always looking for that energy and nutrition boost in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon,” said Sue McCloskey, co-founder of fairlife, LLC. “That’s why I’m so excited to announce the addition of fairlife smart snacks to our portfolio, but I’m especially delighted because its irresistibly rich and creamy flavor profile excites my taste buds and it keeps me from being hangry between meals. I’m so proud that fairlife can offer one-of-a-kind products like these that bring superior nutrition in conveniently sized bottles that fit our fast-paced lifestyles today.”

Available in Rich Chocolate, French Vanilla, and Creamy Strawberry, each flavored variety offers 15 grams of protein and five (5g) grams of dietary fiber in an eight-ounce (8-oz) bottle. Each bottle also delivers 40% of the recommended daily value of calcium and contains no artificial preservatives, no artificial flavors, and no colors from artificial sources. The tasty beverage is lactose-free, gluten-free, ultra-pasteurized for a longer shelf life, and contains prebiotics, which scientists have found to help nourish the good bacteria already in the gut for improved digestion and immune function. fairlife smart snacks is available in select Wal-Mart stores, multipacks on Amazon.com, and with limited distribution in select stores nationwide. The suggested retail price is $2.29 for a single serve eight-ounce bottle and $24.99 for a multipack of 12.

For more information about fairlife® smart snacks and the complete portfolio of fairlife products, please visit fairlife.com.

About fairlife, LLC

fairlife, LLC produces and markets nutritious and great-tasting milk beverages made using a cold filtration process that removes lactose and sugars while maximizing the natural proteins, nutrients, and minerals found in cow’s milk. The company was founded in 2012 by Mike and Sue McCloskey of Select Milk Producers, Inc.®, a group of dairy farmers dedicated to using exceptional cow care and sustainable farming practices to yield higher quality milk. The line of delicious, creamy, lactose-free fairlife® products includes: fairlife® ultra-filtered milk, the only cow’s milk with 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk for the whole family; Core Power®, a high protein milkshake for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to help build lean muscle and support healthy recovery; fairlife® with DHA, an ultra-filtered milk with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health; fairlife® YUP!™, a line of flavored milks; and the newly launched fairlife® smart snacks™, a snack sized beverage that blends fairlife ultra-filtered milk with honey and oats. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company®, fairlife ultra-filtered milk and Core Power high protein shakes are distributed throughout the United States (U.S.) and Canada; all other fairlife drinks are available nationwide in the U.S. To learn more about fairlife and its collection of products, please visit fairlife.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.