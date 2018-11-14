GIVN Partners with Philz Coffee in San Francisco Bay Area

GIVN, the nation’s leading socially conscious lifestyle brand and makers of GIVN Water the premium spring water that provides one day of clean water to people in need for every bottle sold, is proud to announce that Philz Coffee, the masters of craft drip coffee, has selected GIVN as their bottled water partner in the San Francisco Bay Area. Now Philz Coffee customers can feel great about the bottled water they drink.

This partnership brings together two companies dedicated to helping consumers quench their thirst for more.

“At Philz Coffee, our mission is to better people’s days through warmth and connection, one cup at a time. Providing GIVN Water fits perfectly with that value as now our customers can do good in the world with each purchase. It betters their day, and it betters the days of those that they helped get access to clean water,” said Sarah Herringer, Philz Coffee Product Director.

John Houseal, GIVN Water CEO, stated that “We are stoked to be partnering with Philz Coffee. Their commitment to making their customers happy, and being a leader in customer experience, inspires us. We are excited to welcome their team and their infectious smiles to the GIVN clean water movement. Most of all, together we will make meaningful and positive impact for people in need.”

GIVN Water is a premium North American spring water that enables everyone to Thirst for More. It is sourced and packaged responsibly, and every bottle provides one day of clean water for a person in need. GIVN Water consumers can quench their thirst for more, while enjoying some seriously good water.

About GIVN

GIVN Goods, maker of GIVN Water, is a Certified B-Corporation® dedicated to turning everyday purchases into meaningful good and has been recognized in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as a Best for the World Honoree. Launched in 2015 and hit the market in 2017 with the flagship product GIVN Water. To date, GIVN retailers and consumers have provided over 1 million days of clean water to people in need around the world. GIVN Water is available on Amazon.com and in more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States. Visit http://www.givnwater.com for more information.

About Philz Coffee

Philz Coffee is a national coffee company with over 60 stores across California and Washington DC. Philz offers more than 20 unique, customized blends created by Founder Phil Jabor. Each coffee is handcraft, to customer’s specifications, one cup at a time. Philz is known for being the originator of the Mint Mojito® Iced Coffee – made with fresh mint, cream and sugar. While there are four million ways to enjoy Philz, Philz believes the best cup of coffee is one that comes to your own taste. Visit http://www.philzcoffee.com for more information.

