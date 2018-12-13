GLOW Beverages Announces New Premium Label Launch

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.— GLOW Sparkling Infused Beverages launched premium new labels. GLOW is leading the industry in the Premium Functional Beverage Category and is choosing to further distinguish each of their skus. GLOW Beverages wanted to make it easier for consumers to differentiate between their Hydration and Hydration + Energy formulas. The new revision features matte white labels for the Hydration skus and matte black labels for the Hydration + Energy skus. Each label also features a vibrant display of fruit to help differentiate flavors of each beverage.

“We are continuously listening to our consumers and making changes that truly reflect the voice of those individuals.” explained John Larson, CEO of GLOW Beverages. “We are serving a more sophisticated consumer who demands not only a premium functional beverage but packaging to match.”