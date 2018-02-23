Good Karma Foods Launches Plant-Based Beverage Line

BOULDER, Colo. — Good Karma Foods, the leading producer of plant-based milk and yogurt alternatives made from flaxseeds, today announced the launch of new nutrient-packed, low-sugar Flaxmilk Omega-3 + Protein plant-based beverages in ready-to-drink options perfect to add to a lunchbox or enjoy on-the-go. The new line delivers an unmatched mighty nutritional bundle of vitamin a, vitamin d, calcium and as much plant-based protein, with up to half the sugar of dairy-based offerings per serving, plus a daily dose of Omega-3 healthy fats. Like all Good Karma products, the new line has a surprisingly delicious taste and creamy texture, and is free of all major allergens. In addition, the company is excited to announce the new line is now available for purchase on Amazon.

“Good Karma is the inspiration behind everything we do,” said Doug Radi, CEO of Good Karma Foods. “Our new plant-based beverages were designed to offer the whole family highly-nutritious, low-sugar options they can conveniently enjoy on-the-go. We’re thrilled the new line will allow us to expand into new channels, including the launch of our first-ever offering on Amazon, making it even easier for families across the U.S. to purchase Good Karma products.”

Good Karma Available Now on Amazon

The new line of shelf-stable Flaxmilk Omega-3 + Protein provided the perfect opportunity for Good Karma to start selling its products direct-to-consumers online, as the complexity of shipping a refrigerated product has been removed. With beverages being one of the fastest growing CPG categories online in sales, at 45 percent growth year-over-year, the Good Karma team is excited to announce that starting today families can purchase the new line on Amazon.

The new Flaxmilk Omega-3 + Protein line is also hitting retail shelves throughout the U.S. early this year in natural food stores and mainstream supermarkets. Consumers will be able to find the new options on shelf next to other shelf-stable milk alternatives, and the 10oz Grab-and-Go Bottles will also be in the refrigerated grab-and-go beverage section of certain stores.

Product Details

Flaxmilk Omega-3 + Protein Lunchbox Cartons The new Flaxmilk Omega-3 + Protein Lunchbox Cartons (MSRP $6.99-7.99/Six Multi-Pack of 6.75oz Cartons) were designed to meet growing demands from parents for a convenient lower-sugar milk alternative that delivers a mighty bundle of nutrition. The Vanilla Lightly Sweetened flavor has 20 percent less sugar than white dairy milk, and the Chocolate flavor has 50 percent less sugar than chocolate dairy milk, all without the use of artificial sweeteners. Each single-serving carton also delivers 7g plant-based protein, as much calcium as dairy milk, 1,100mg omega-3 healthy fats, and a surprisingly delicious taste that’ll make every kid smile. Perfectly safe for school, the Lunchbox Cartons are also free of all major eight allergens.

Flaxmilk Omega-3 + Protein Grab-And-Go Bottles Formulated to meet increased millennial consumption of functional plant-based beverages on-the-go, the new line also features Grab-and-Go Flaxmilk Omega-3 + Protein Bottles (MSRP $2.19-$2.39/10oz bottle). Available in Unsweetened + Protein, Lightly Sweetened Vanilla + Protein, and Chocolate + Protein, the line has options with 0g, 12g or 15g sugar, respectively, while also delivering 10g plant-based protein, 1,500mg Omega-3 healthy fats, and as much calcium as dairy milk, per serving.

Flaxmilk Omega-3 + Protein Multi-Serve Quarts In addition to the two ready-to-drink varieties, the new Flaxmilk Omega-3 + Protein will be available in shelf-stable Quart Multi-Serve options (MSRP $3.29-$3.49/Quart). Launching in Unsweetened + Protein and Lightly Sweetened Vanilla + Protein flavors, the Multi-Serve Quarts are the perfect pantry staple ready to be enjoyed alone or as part of a plant-based recipe, while also delivering competitive levels of plant-based protein and lower levels of sugar.

To learn more about the new line and purchase online, visit the Good Karma page or Amazon.

About Good Karma Foods

Good Karma isn’t just our name, it’s the inspiration for everything we do. We are a company and a group of people with full hearts who inspire goodness with the tiny but mighty choices we make every day, from selecting our ingredients, to how we make our products and give back to our community. Based in Boulder, Colo., we are dedicated to making plant-based, dairy alternative food and beverage products that deliver a mighty bundle of nutrition along with surprisingly good taste and texture. In 2012, Good Karma was the first company to create a flax-based milk alternative based on the need for a dairy alternative that was free of all major allergens, and also delivered on nutrition, taste and texture. Since then, we have launched a line of Flaxmilk + Protein, Probiotic Drinkable Yogurts, Dairy Free Yogurt Cups, and a line of Seasonal Nogs. By providing allergen-friendly products that put a smile on your face, we hope you’ll be inspired to pour on the goodness. Join our Good Karma movement and find additional inspiration by connecting with us online at goodkarmafoods.com, and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.