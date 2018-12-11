Gratitude Health Announces First Distributor, Signs With Dora’s Naturals

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. – Gratitude Health Inc., today announced that it has entered into a Distribution Agreement with Dora’s Naturals Inc., a privately-owned distributor of natural and organic products, to service its ready-to-drink Gratitude Dragon Well GreenTea into the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut markets.

Gratitude’s line of ready-to-drink (RTD) Dragon Well Green Teas are all USDA-Certified Organic and come in five distinct flavors. The line’s Peach, Wildberry, Blood Orange and Original flavors have 45-calorie per 15-oz bottle. The fifth flavor, Mint, is a zero-calorie, unsweetened tea.

“We now have the best distributor in the natural and organic class of trade,” said Andy Schamisso president andCOO of Gratitude Health, Inc. “Dora’s has an impeccable reputation and a unique business acumen that comes with years serving a constantly evolving market that ranges from mom-and-pop stores to the very largest supermarket chains.”

New Jersey based Dora’s Naturals delivers to over 4,000 store locations in the tri-state area reaching as far south as Virginia and as far north as New Hampshire. Through its hybrid distribution and merchandising system, Dora’s Naturals effectively delivers and services large, high-volume supermarkets, national drug and natural-food chains as well as small, independent accounts and on-premise/food-service locations.

Gratitude Health produces beverages that promote and support healthy aging. To that end, all Gratitude Tea flavors have an average of 417 mgs of polyphenols per bottle (in a recent study, the Journal of Nutrition reported that greater than 650 mgs per day is demonstrably effective.) Polyphenols are the phytonutrients found in vegetables and plants, which are very rich in antioxidants and have proven to be great fighters of free radicals, which cause numerous diseases.