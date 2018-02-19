Harvest Soul Organic Juice Gains Distribution at Earth Fare

ATLANTA — Harvest Soul Organic Juice, known for blending nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables into whole food beverages, has expanded into all Earth Fare Markets throughout the country. Earth Fare, with a tag line of “healthy food for everyone,” focuses on offering pure, clean label brands that consumers can trust, like Harvest Soul.

Unlike the myriad of cold-pressed juices on the market today, Harvest Soul juices are blended, retaining beneficial fiber, especially helpful in regulating healthy sugar absorption. They never include added sugars, flavors, concentrates or even water. Each flavor features a vegetable first as well.

According to Kevin Quirk, Harvest Soul CEO, “Earth Fare is the perfect retail partner for Harvest Soul as our goals are truly aligned. We both believe in offering natural and organic products of the highest quality, with nothing unnecessary added. Their shoppers will appreciate the delicious and healthy benefits of drinking a blended high fiber juice, like Harvest Soul, versus a sugary pressed juice.”

Atlanta-based Harvest Soul Organic Juice offers four flavors: Island Fruit, Sweet Green, Sunrise Berry and Celery Beet. They come in 12 oz. BPA-free bottles and are high pressure processed to retain that farm-to-bottle freshness, giving them a 90-day shelf life. They are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Kosher, vegan and dairy-free.