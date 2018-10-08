High Brew Debuts Triple Shot Coffee

Austin, Tex. – High Brew Coffee, the Austin-based natural beverage company created “for those who do,” announces the brand’s first 11-ounce line of Triple Shot cold brew cans, providing three times the natural caffeine as a regular cup of coffee. The extra boost of energy “for those who do…more” is rolling out into the convenience channel in early 2019, addressing the need for a larger format, natural caffeine can in this retail channel. The new Triple Shot line is available in four flavors: Espresso, Vanilla, Black, andChocolate + Protein.

With 60 percent of energy drink consumers turning to coffee as an alternative*, High Brew’s Triple Shot line is positioned to continue to propel the already fast-growing brand into light speed. Every sip provides bold, natural energy with less sugar, made from 100 percent Direct Trade Arabica beans from Colombia, all with fewer than 200 calories. Staying true to the premium method of cold brewing over time, not heat, these Triple Shot cans give coffee drinkers clean, long-lasting vitality.

“Ten to twelve ounce packages are contributing disproportionately to category growth within both the cold brew subcategory and the greater ready-to-drink coffee category, so we knew we had the opportunity to up the size from our current eight ounce can,” says High Brew Founder & CEO David Smith. “Triple Shot is our largest, most caffeine-packed cold brew offering, and we cannot wait to see all the action-packed things our customers accomplish when they fuel their body with this new product.”

He adds, “Since the convenience channel plays such an important role in our company’s growth, NACS is the perfect audience to share our latest innovations and see how the cold brew and coffee market is evolving.”

High Brew’s 11-ounce Triple Shot cans will be sold exclusively through the convenience channel for $2.99. For more information about High Brew Coffee, please visit http://www.highbrewcoffee.com/

*Mintel Coffee Report – U.S. 2017

About High Brew Coffee®

After working tirelessly for 13 years to turn his tiny tea company into a household name, David Smith, co-founder of Sweet Leaf Tea, embarked on the sailing adventure of a lifetime. Discovering the benefits of refreshing cold-brewed coffee during warm nights navigating rough waters, the idea for High Brew Coffee® was born. Founded in 2014, High Brew is an all-natural 100 percent Arabica blend ready-to-drink cold brew coffee made from Direct Trade coffee beans. Brewed with zero heat, High Brew Coffee® offers premium low-calorie cold-brews in smooth, delicious flavors such asDouble Espresso, Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Black & Bold andCreamy Cappuccino + Protein, as well as a line of Sparkling Cold Brews in flavors like Classic Black, Vintage Vanilla and Midnight Mocha. High Brew Coffee is shelf stable to perfectly accompany an active and on-the-go lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.