HydroOne Announces Jim Bundren as Director of Retail Sales

Greenwood, S.C.– HydroOne’s CEO and Co-Founder, Sammy Nasrollahi, has just announced the addition of Jim Bundren as their new Director of Retail Sales.

Jim Bundren is a former PepsiCo executive whose career in sales management, business development and operations covers over 30 years of experience. Jim’s last position was as PepsiCo North American Nutrition Director of Sales and Operations, West Division where he managed a team of Operations and Sales Managers for Walmart and regional grocery, totaling $2.1 Billion in operations and retail execution. Nasrollahi says, “Having Jim Bundren on our team brings ia lifetime of experience and knowledge that you can’t find anywhere else. Technology may change, but having ‘a passion for developing people, executing strategic vision and using tactical plans that inspire team achievement’ will always be necessary and winning qualities. As a former soccer Coach and player, I’ve seen the value of those characteristics in action.”

On joining a company that is so different from the major industry he just left, Bundren says,”Hydro One will bring excitement to the beverage category with a product line offering consumers the opportunity to enjoy a great tasting, healthy option in a very crowded space. The science behind the brand is exciting and gives consumers an alternative as a healthy beverage. The brand will appeal to conscientious consumers looking for beverages with such efficacy.”

About HydroOne, LLC and Hydro One Premium Beverages

HydroOne, LLC was founded in 2006 with the mission of becoming the world leader in scientific advancements through water-based solutions. After five years of research and development, REVd was launched as their Flagship product, and as the first and only beverage in the world with a US Patent on a beverage formulated to help diabetics and others reduce blood sugar levels and lower blood pressure. Not only does the beverage work, but the Blueberry & Pomegranate won the Platinum Award for Taste in the 2013 World Beverage Competition. HydroOne followed up with BODE SPORTS, one of the first sports drinks to include Co-Q10, lower sodium levels and increase potassium. Their TRUE SUGAR FREE GREEN TEA also won the Platinum Award for Taste in the 2013 World Beverage Competition. TRUE GREEN TEA contains Alpha-GPC for enhanced brain function and carries the Heart Choice label with an FDA claim for plant sterols, reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks.”