Koios Secures Vendor Agreement With Retail Giant GNC

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Koios Beverage Corp. is pleased to announce it has signed a vendor agreement with GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC), a leading global health and wellness brand with thousands of retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are incredibly pleased to be working with GNC on a national rollout of our ready-to-drink line,” said CEO Chris Miller. “Improving the quality of peoples’ lives is a shared principle between us and we look forward to eventually adding value to GNC customers across the globe. The added revenue growth could be substantial and a catalyst for hitting our projected growth targets in the coming years.”

Pittsburgh-based GNC has more than 6,400 retail locations throughout the United States and Canada and franchise operations in approximately 50 international markets. GNC Canada is based in Mississauga, Ontario and operates as a subsidiary of GNC. It is well known as a go-to source for health, wellness and sports nutrition.

GNC sets the standard in the nutritional supplement industry—demanding truth in labeling, ingredient safety and product potency, all while remaining on the cutting-edge of nutritional science. As the company has grown over the years, so has its commitment to living well.

“GNC is one of the largest and best-known nutritional companies in the world. Working with them is a tremendous honour and something we have envisioned since our inception,” said Miller “From scientific research and new product discovery to the manufacturing and packaging processes, GNC takes pride in its rigorous approach to ensuring quality. We are incredibly confident we can deliver the best products in their category and look forward to tremendous growth opportunities with our new partner in the years to come.”

Koios is expected to be available in the United States by Q1 of 2019.

About the Company’s Business

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios, Inc., is an emerging functional beverage company which has a large and growing distribution network of retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, SportLife Distribution, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent more than 80,000 brick-and-mortar locations across the United States – from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios recently launched a wholly owned subsidiary, Cannavated Beverages Co. to develop a line of cannabis infused, brain-healthy drinks for the legal marijuana market.

Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity.