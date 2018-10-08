Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages Brings On Sparkling GLOE

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — GLOE Brands is excited to announce you can find their new organic GLOE Sparkling beverages on the East Coast thanks to their partner Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages.

GLOE Brands started with Aloe Gloe in 2011 and has expanded its product lineup to include a lineup of functional beverages with bubbles called GLOE Sparkling where such super ingredients like Turmeric, Ginger and of course, Aloe, get to shine and allow consumers to “Gloe From Within.”

“Our partnership with Liberty Coca-Cola is a wonderful example of best in class execution and innovation,” said Dino Sarti, GLOE Brands CEO. “Seeing the potential of this category and brand we are working together to offer the only premium, organic, Project Non-GMO verified, and gluten-free plant infused sparkling water beverage on the market to Liberty’s customers and consumers who are healthy and active but also wanting a healthy beverage to taste great.”

“Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages is excited to expand our great brands to include Gloe Sparkling to our customers. It demonstrates our commitment to meeting the demands of our consumers as part of our mission to be a total beverage company”, Paul Mulligan, Co-Owner, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages

The GLOE Family offers Aloe GLOE which is available in four refreshing flavors – Crisp Aloe, Coconut, Lemon, and Grape and GLOE Sparkling which is available in Turmeric Blood Orange, Ginger Lemon and Aloe Fuji Apple and Pear. All GLOE products are inherently low in sugar, certified Organic and Non GMO.

About GLOE Brands

GLOE Brands started their product family centered around Aloe Gloe™ which is the premium and only USDA certified organic, Project Non-GMO verified and gluten-free Aloe water on the market. Now the portfolio has grown to include GLOE Sparkling which showcase the benefits of other super ingredients like Turmeric and Ginger. Founded in 2011 by the 20-year beverage industry veterans of LA Libations, Dino Sarti, Danny Stepper and Pat Bolden, and headquartered in Southern California, GLOE Brands has achieved a rapidly growing distribution footprint in the United States through its strategic partnership with L.A. Libations. The thirst-quenching beverages are locally sourced and produced and currently available at retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Albertsons, Walmart, ShopRite, 7-Eleven and Amazon.com. For more information on Aloe Gloe, visit aloegloe.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages LLC

Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, LLC is a privately-owned bottler that operates production facilities in Philadelphia, PA, Moorestown, N.J., and Elmsford, N.Y. and sales and distribution centers in Philadelphia, PA, Marmora, South Brunswick and Carlstadt, NJ; the Bronx, Maspeth, Elmsford, Staten Island, New Windsor, and Smithtown, NY. For more information, visit us at www.LibertyCoke.com, and follow us on Twitter @libertycocacola, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.