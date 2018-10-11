Mooala Introduces Strawberry Bananamilk

Building on the success of its original, Organic Bananamilk variety, Mooala, a leading maker of premium, organic, dairy-free beverages, announced the introduction of Mooala Strawberry Bananamilk—the first strawberry flavored, dairy-free milk alternative in the marketplace today. Answering growing consumer need for tasty, plant-based options without added sugar, Mooala’s new Strawberry Bananamilk hits the refrigerated aisle at select Whole Foods and Albertsons-Safeway stores beginning this month, with additional retailers slated to carry the new beverage in late 2018 or early 2019.

“People from all walks of life are embracing a plant-powered lifestyle, and we’re also observing that traditional dairy drinkers’ diets are shifting to incorporate more plant-based alternatives,” comments Mooala Founder and CEO Jeff Richards. “Our latest innovation—Mooala Strawberry Bananamilk—features a blissfully sweet flavor profile that fuses real organic strawberries and bananas to give today’s shoppers a delicious, but guilt-free, smoothie base or standalone treat packed with nutrition for growing families.”

Crafted from real fruits and roasted sunflower seeds, the new Mooala Strawberry Bananamilk (MSRP $5.99) is USDA-certified Organic and offers an exciting new flavor to the marketplace that consumers may enjoy guilt-free. At just 70 calories per serving and no added sugar, this nut-free vegan beverage features about as much potassium as a small banana, while providing an excellent source of calcium and a good source of vitamin C in every serving. Mooala Strawberry Bananamilk is carrageenan- and gluten-free, and kosher, with no preservatives added.

Mooala Strawberry Bananamilk joins the company’s full suite of organic beverages, including Original Almondmilk, Vanilla Bean Almondmilk, Original Bananamilk and Chocolate Bananamilk, to provide individuals with lactose intolerance, nut-free diets, or those simply looking to embrace a healthy lifestyle with a wide range of great-tasting options with uncompromised quality.

Launched in 2016, Mooala was inspired by Richards’ own lactose intolerance and his inability to find a quality non-dairy alternative he wanted to drink. The popularity of its signature Bananamilk has skyrocketed in recent months, having being named one of the top food trends for 2018 by Whole Foods Market and industry leading tastemakers.

Mooala is available in over 1,500 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, ShopRite, Costco, Albertsons-Safeway, Giant, Stop & Shop and more. To learn more about Mooala, please visit www.mooala.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Snapchat, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

About Mooala

Based in Dallas, Tex., Mooala is a leading maker of premium, organic, dairy-free beverages made from real ingredients. Since its founding in 2016, the company has become widely esteemed for its full suite of USDA-certified organic and family friendly, dairy-free beverages, and best known for its breakthrough Original Bananamilk variety, the industry’s first organic, nut-free, dairy-free, and soy-free Bananamilk. For more information, visit www.mooala.com.