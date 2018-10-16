Natalie’s Juice Company to Feature Latest Juices at PMA Fresh Summit

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S., will showcase its new Cucumber Jalapeno and Organic Orange Juices, as well as popular, returning seasonal favorites, Pumpkin Apple Spice and Orange Cranberry, at the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Fresh Summit Expo being held October, 18 – 20 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

“Our booth at the PMA expo this time around is a true taste-tester’s delight,” said Natalie Sexton, the company’s Vice President of Marketing. “Our new organic orange juice and refreshing cucumber jalapeno blend are exciting new departures for us. And our returning limited-edition autumn classics are sure to put everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season. Attendees who stop by our booth can also hear about some interesting new product developments we have in the pipeline.”

Here are the great-tasting, authentically clean, Natalie’s juices PMA Fresh Summit attendees will find at the Natalie’s booth (#3629) on the Expo floor:

Natalie’s Organic Orange Juice which is made from one simple ingredient: organically grown oranges. This is a clean, organic orange juice with all the health benefits of Natalie’s classic orange juice.

Natalie’s Cucumber Jalapeno Juice which is naturally low in sugar with only 60 calories per 8-oz serving. This 100% juice blend is refreshingly crisp with a hint of spiciness and boasts just four fresh ingredients (cucumber juice, apple juice, jalapeno juice and lemon juice). There is no added sugar or artificial ingredients.

Natalie’s Pumpkin Apple Spice Juice combines traditional fall flavors into a 100% juice blend that is rich in amino acids, potassium, fiber and antioxidants. The pumpkins are locally sourced and support a healthy immune system and good vision, not to mention they naturally balance the body’s electrolytes.

Natalie’s Orange Cranberry Juice is made from freshly harvested cranberries that are packed with nutrients and antioxidants to help the body ward off infections and boost overall health. Fresh Florida oranges have over 170 different phytochemicals and more than 60 flavonoids, many of which have been shown to demonstrate anti-inflammatory properties.

Natalie’s Exhibit Booth is #3629 on the PMA Expo floor.

PMA’s Fresh Summit brings together leaders from both global produce and floral industries. 20,000 people are expected to attend the fall expo, which is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s national award-winning juices, visit www.OIJC.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.