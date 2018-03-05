People Moves: Humm Kombucha Hires New Sales VP

Bruce Boettner Joins Humm Kombucha

Bruce Boettner, former senior director of sales at Kashi and national sales director of Evolution Fresh, has joined Oregon-based Humm Kombucha as VP of sales. Boettner joins the independent brand as the company looks to expand within the U.S. and internationally.

“Firstly, I was deeply touched by the compassion embedded in the culture at Humm,” Boettner said of his decision to join the company in a press release. “Secondly, I think poor digestive health is a big problem in our country and Humm is well positioned to provide an accessible solution to help address this concern. Thirdly, being in sales, I have to believe in what we are selling and that we can delight our customers and provide commercial win-wins.”

Boettner said he sees an opportunity to quickly help grow the kombucha company’s national profile. In the release, he noted that less than 5 percent of U.S. households consume kombucha, but that number is up by more than 50 percent year over year.

“Bruce has a passion for natural products that is coupled with tremendous experience working with retailers across all channels,” said Humm chief sales and marketing officer Eric Plantenberg. “He’s heart-centered and extremely smart. We couldn’t be more fortunate to have him join the Humm family.”​

Pressed Juicery Brings on New Sales VP

Cold pressed juice brand and retailer Pressed Juicery has hired John Wahl as VP of sales, according to Wahl’s LinkedIn profile. Wahl joined the company in December, after a year in the same position at Bonafide Provisions.

Wahl previously served as director of national sales at Mamma Chia and has held positions at Odwalla, Powerbar, and Kono New Zealand.

Lavit Names Former Keurig Exec as VP National Account Sales

Water cooler brand Lavit, which markets single serve EcoCap flavor pods for use with its specialty water coolers, has brought on former Keurig Green Mountain senior sales VP Hayden McClenny to serve as VP of national account sales, the company announced this morning.

According to his LinkedIn profile, McClenny joined Green Mountain Coffee Roasters as a territory manager in October 2007, prior to the company’s merger with Keurig. McClenny left the brand in November 2017, two months before Keurig announced its acquisition of Dr Pepper Snapple Group for $18.7 billion.

“Lavit is on the move — fast adding to its user base of Cooler Water Coolers and signing leading partner brands such as AriZona, Juice Press and Alpine Start,” McClenny said in a press release. “I look forward to helping the company accelerate its growth in the single serve beverage industry.

McClenny will be responsible for account development and acquisition, as well as national account sales team training and management, according to the release. He will report to Lavit President and COO Sam Murray.

Hardy Assumes Head of Consumer & Athlete Engagement Role at Gatorade

Gatorade senior marketing director Gina Hardy has taken a new position with the PepsiCo-owned brand, assuming the role of head of consumer and athlete engagement last month.

Hardy joined Gatorade in 2008 as an associate manager for consumer insights and strategy,. The new position “puts her at the helm of the brand’s marketing and advertising functions” according to a press release.

Hardy previously managed the development and launch of Gatorade’s first protein line. Prior to Gatorade she worked at market research firms IRI Group and Mintel.

Danny Rubenstein to Advise Vuka

Dash Advisors co-founder Danny Rubenstein has joined Vuka Energy Drinks, makers of a healthy sparkling energy drink, as a strategic advisor. Rubenstein took on the role in the fall of 2017.

An original partner at Naked Juice, Rubenstein has previously advised brands including Gerber, Taxo Tea, POM Wonderful, and One Natural Experience.

“Danny has revitalized our sales department in the most significant manner and is helping us fine-tune every aspect of our business,” said Vuka co-founder Alexia Bregman in a press release. “He is uniquely able to see exactly what needs to be done and then help us effectively implement those ideas as well.”