Remedy Organics Accepted Into PepsiCo Nutrition Greenhouse

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — Remedy Organics, a producer of delicious, plant-based functional beverages is pleased to announce that they have been selected for the PepsiCo Nutrition Greenhouse from a pool of hundreds of companies leading the transformation of the food and beverage industry with more nutritious, natural and sustainable products. The Nutrition Greenhouse Program has run for two years in Europe and this will be the first program in North America. “Nutrition Greenhouse was created with the intent of supporting change-making startups of the future,” said Daniel Grubbs, Managing Director of PepsiCo Ventures Group.

Remedy Organics was founded by Cindy Kasindorf, a Nutritional Health Counselor with a lifelong passion for health and wellness. Cindy founded the company after seeing the impact Functional Nutrition had on the clients that she worked with in her nutritional counseling practice where she was guided by the principles that “Food is Medicine.” Cindy Kasindorf, Remedy Organics Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer said, “as a nutritional health counselor my goal for Remedy Organics was to bring delicious Functional Nutrition to mainstream channels and this partnership will allow us to accelerate this initiative. Nutrition Greenhouse is committed to helping companies like us bring healthy, better-for-you products to the world and we are excited to begin this journey with them.”

This collaboration with PepsiCo allows us to tap into some of the leading experts in sales, marketing distribution and innovation in the global beverage industry and we are excited to begin forging these relationships for Remedy Organics’ next phase of growth, said CEO Henry Kasindorf.

The Nutrition Greenhouse is expected to span over a 6-month period and is designed to accelerate the growth of Remedy Organics and nine other food & beverage companies selected for the program with personalized mentorship from experts at some of PepsiCo’s leading and emerging brands.

For additional information contact Henry Kasindorf, Henry@remedyorganics.com, 917-359-1288