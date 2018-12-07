Shoreline Fruit Announces New Distribution of Cherry Juice

Traverse City, Mich. – Fresh pressed and fresh off the press. Shoreline Fruit, LLC’s announces today that it has expanded distribution of its Cherry Bay Orchards brand of Montmorency Cherry Juice.

The cherry juice will now be available in 1,800 Wal-Mart stores, 240 Meijer locations, 200 StartanNash stores, 210 Weis Markets and 245 Hy-Vee locations. Plus, numerous independent grocers, nationwide.

This isn’t your standard juice. Fresh pressed without any added preservatives or sugar, the flavor is clean and pure; nothing but sunshine and cherries!

The pure, fresh flavor isn’t the only thing that makes this juice stand out. It is packaged in an aseptic bag in a box with a built-in pour spout. The box is enviro-friendly and perfectly convenient to keep in your fridge and grab a quick glass – no measuring or stirring required.

“Our biggest point of difference is our vertical integration,” said Shoreline CEO John Sommavilla. “We are the only cherry juice out there made 100% with cherries that we grow. This gives us superior quality control throughout the entire process and ensures the freshest flavor. You can also rest easy knowing the cherries are all grown in the U.S.”

Montmorency cherry juice boasts a load of health benefits too. Anthocyanins, the same natural compound that gives cherries their ruby-red color and sour taste, are also known for their anti-inflammatory properties and can aid in sleep regulation and promote heart health.

Look for Cherry Bay Orchards Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice at a store near you!

About Shoreline Fruit, LLC

Shoreline Fruit, LLC is an innovative, vertically-integrated grower, processor, and marketer of premium cherry products and other dried fruits. Grower-owned and headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, Shoreline is one of the world’s largest producers of dried tart cherries and cherry concentrate. Shoreline also offers a broad selection of other premium dried fruits and nutraceutical products to consumers under their Cherry Bay Orchards® and Cherry Bay Wellness® brand names to retail and specialty food marketers and distributors. From our orchard to the consumer, Shoreline is committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability. For more information about Shoreline’s products and services, please visit www.shorelinefruit.com