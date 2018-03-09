Sipp Debuts Infusion Line at Expo West

PHILADELPHIA — Sipp Sparkling Organics has announced that its newest line of beverages, Sipp Infusions, as well as its seventh flavor of craft soda, Cherry Fizz, will be available for an exclusive sneak preview at the Natural Products Expo West March 8-11 in Anaheim, California. The products are set to officially launch later this year.

Sipp Infusions is the company’s newest line extension of low calorie / low sugar premium beverages handcrafted by founder, Beth Wilson-Parentice. Each beverage is USDA Certified Organic and infused with three layers of flavors – just like the original line.

According to Wilson-Parentice, “When I created each flavor of Sipp Infusions, it was very important to me to stick to the principles upon which I originally founded Sipp. I didn’t want to create another tasteless sparkling water. I wanted the products to be handcrafted, all natural and certified organic, have a lovely layering of three flavors, and actually taste delicious!” She added, “The team and I couldn’t be happier with how these beverages turned out!”

Cherry Fizz was also formulated in Wilson-Parentice’s kitchen, where she used a combination of organic cherry, lime, and vanilla extracts lightly sweetened with organic agave nectar to create the perfect addition to Sipp’s original lineup.

“We are really excited to be adding our seventh flavor to the line,” said Wilson-Parentice. “As with our other flavors, Cherry Fizz’s ingredients are culinary-inspired, perfect for enjoying with a meal or mixing in a cocktail. I’m really looking forward to hearing feedback about the flavor at Expo West.” This brand new flavor will accompany six other flavors, which will also available for sampling: Ginger Blossom, Mojo Berry, Summer Pear, Lemon Flower, Zesty Orange, and Ruby Rose.

Sipp is set to kick off the show by exhibiting at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace (booth #F107) on Thursday, March 8. This innovative, outdoor event combines the lively appeal of a traditional farmers’ market with the business-building power of an industry trade show, and Sipp is extremely excited to be a part of it! The company will also be exhibiting throughout the weekend inside the convention center at booth #1858. This year, Sipp will be showcasing its completely redesigned booth in a 10×20 format with an added lounge for hanging out and sipping on Sipp cocktails!

The newest additions to the brand’s USDA Certified Organic line of sophisticated sparkling beverages will be distributed exclusively for limited sampling at Sipp’s booth(s), during the show. The company would love for all attendees to come visit Fresh Ideas booth #F107 and Expo West booth #1858 to taste the products and meet the faces behind the brand!

About Sipp Sparkling Organics

From her kitchen to store shelves, Sipp was created in Chester Springs, PA with founder Beth Wilson-Parentice’s passion for superior taste. With a love for creating, entertaining and wanting to find her own path, it was being laid off from her corporate job that pushed her to go back to the beginning. What was her purpose? Through the years, she had forgotten, or maybe never knew. Knowing she had a talent for creating with an entrepreneurial spirit, Sipp was born! All Sipp Sparkling Organics come in 12oz bottles and 10.5oz cans and are sold in Target and select retailers nationwide, as well as on Amazon. For more information, please visit www.haveasipp.com