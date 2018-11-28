Synapse Closes $1 Million Seed Funding Round

ATLANTA, Ga. – Synapse, a natural energy drink alternative designed to boost mental performance without the use of caffeine, announces today the completion of its Seed Funding Round. To date, the company has amassed $1 million dollars in funding. Investors in the Seed Funding Round include beverage industry executives, medical professionals, convenience retail executives and several highly notable private investors in the consumer packaged goods space.

Synapse got its start in 2016 as part of the Georgia Tech CREATE-X Startup Launch program, where neuroscience scholar Daniel Porada and biomedical engineering student Charles Lankau had the idea to create a natural energy product that would optimize the body and mind to provide college students with a powerful boost to aid them in their studies that didn’t come at the cost of their health. Shortly after completing the program, the team added beverage industry leader Shouvik Ganguly (previously with The Coca-Cola Company) to provide needed expertise and operational experience. Prior to this round, the team went on to raise two small rounds of friends and family funding to complete research and development on the product and enter the marketplace on a limited scale between 2017 and 2018.

Concurrently with the successful close of this oversubscribed seed round, Synapse recently concluded its testing phase to move forward with the next level of proof of concept. The testing phase involved successful retail pilots in 30 locations across Atlanta, Georgia, and 4 busy airports, with consistent increase in rate of sale––indicating strong repeat purchasing behavior. The co-founders tested a wide variety of channels, including work, natural grocery, travel, convenience and on-campus, with great success. The company is now in the planning phase with key distribution partners, and with this investment, Synapse aims to expand its footprint across the Southeast in 2019, and subsequently the entire East Coast.

“We believe we’re pioneering the ready-to-drink nootropics category,” said Shouvik Ganguly, Synapse Co-Founder. “Consumers want healthier options, and Synapse addresses mental vitality and offers a unique, sustained natural energy with a great taste.”

Synapse is designed to optimize memory function, focus and mental clarity by leveraging nootropics – compounds that help increase brain function – and offers a sustained natural energy. Unique in its category, Synapse provides these benefits without caffeine, high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors, colors and sweeteners. The product harnesses ancient, natural ingredients that organically work together to increase natural brain functions responsible for attention and focus, as well as forming new memories and learning new material.

Currently available for purchase at select retailers across the Southeast and online at www.drinksynapse.com and Amazon, Synapse is sold individually in 8.4-ounce cans and in 12-packs. Monthly subscriptions are also available here.

For more information on Synapse, visit www.drinksynapse.com/how-it-works or follow along on social media with @drinksynapse and #drinksynapse.