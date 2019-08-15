7-Eleven Launches 7-Select Replenish Sports Drink

IRVING, Texas– In the midst of record-breaking high temperatures this summer, participating 7-Eleven stores are introducing a new way to stay cool, refreshed and rehydrated.

7-Select Replenish is a new sports drink (isotonic) that contains no artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup. Available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores, 7-Select Replenish is available in four flavors:lemonade, orange mango, cucumber mint, and guava splash. While the everyday suggested retail price is $1.99, customers can take advantage of a limited-time buy one-get one free offer.

Sweetened with stevia and real sugar, the private brand electrolyte hydration beverage also contains 100 percent of the daily values of vitamins A, E, Niacin (B3), B5 and Pantothenic Acid (B6) per 12-ounce serving. 7-Select Replenish has 15 grams of sugar and 60 calories per serving or 150 calories per 28-ounce bottle.

Isotonic drinks may help to replace electrolytes and minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium lost during exercise or strenuous activity. 7-Select Replenish contains all four; other national brands may have only two.

“As with all 7-Eleven private brand products, we wanted to make sure our new sport drink would stand out in quality, taste, uniqueness and value,” said 7-Eleven president and CEO Joe DePinto. “We benchmarked against the best and added differentiated attributes that we know our customers are seeking.”

7-Eleven has been building its private brand beverage lineup. Just a few weeks ago, stores added Quake performance energy drinks to their vaults, and the private brand beverage has already acquired a loyal following. Available in four flavors, Quake energy drinks combine the best of energy, sports and performance drinks into one.

Its award-winning 7-Select GO!Smart line of organic cold-pressed juices includes both single-ingredient fruit juices and fruit and vegetable blends. Within months of launching, sales of several varieties landed in the top 10 of juices sold in 20-ounce or smaller juice category.

In a Mintel study, nearly half of millennial-aged consumers believe that store brands are more innovative than name-brand products and include more private brand items in their shopping cart than previous generations. Private brands make up almost a third of the products in millennials’ shopping baskets according to another study on the growth of private brands. They are looking for value and expect the quality to be as good or better than national brand counterparts.

While 7-Eleven had previously carried private brand nonfood items, the convenience retailer began ramping up its lineup in early in 2008 when it launched 32 packaged snacks under the 7-Select™ brand. The first 7-Select-brand food items included cookies, candy, nuts, potato chips, beef jerky, trail mix and more. The exclusive-to-7-Eleven brand had first appeared on paper goods, batteries and stationery supplies in 2004.

Sales climbed steadily, and many 7-Select items began outselling competing name-brand products. While rolling out one wave of new 7-Select products, the company is continually testing still more items in select stores around the country. Today, participating stores carry hundreds of private-brand products as 7-Eleven continues to seek out items that meet strict criteria for unmatched quality, unique flavors, better-for-you ingredients and extraordinary value.

“7-Eleven is one of the leading beverage retailers for a reason,” said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven senior director of private brands. “We listen to our customers, stay ahead of the latest trends and offer refreshing drinks you can’t find anywhere else. 7-Select Replenish has received great reviews and is an effective thirst-quencher whether recovering from a tough workout or just needing to cool down on a hot summer day … or any day.”

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at 7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

